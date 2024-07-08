Nothing launches CMF Phone 1 at Rs 14,999 with swappable back, bright colour options

Nothing has launched the CMF Phone 1 in the competitive mid-range smartphone market, priced at Rs 14,999. This is the company's first budget-friendly device. The new CMF Phone 1 price of Rs 14,999 will only be available on the launch day.

Detailed pricing

Nothing CMF Phone 1 comes in two variants

6GB+128GB- Rs 15,999 (Rs 14,999 including offers)

8GB+ 128GB- Rs 17,999 (Rs 16,999 including offers)

Availability

The new phone is available for pre-oders and it will go on sale on July 12. The phone will be made available via Flipkart, Vijay Sales and Croma.



Unique design and customisation



The CMF Phone 1 continues Nothing’s tradition of innovative design with fresh elements and customisation options. It will be available in four colours: Black (textured case), Orange (vegan leather finish), Light Green (textured case), and Blue (vegan leather finish). Users can switch cases to different colours or materials, and various accessories like a carrying strap and a kickstand for hands-free use can be attached. It’s not yet confirmed if these accessories will be included in the box or sold separately.

Nothing CMF Phone 1 Specifications



Specifications



The CMF Phone 1 is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7300 chipset, with 8GB of RAM and an additional 8GB RAM booster. It features a Super AMOLED display and a dual-lens camera setup on the rear, including a 50MP Sony lens for high-quality photography.