Nothing Phone 2a to launch in India today: How to watch livestream; expected specs, India price, sale

Nothing Phone 2a is set to debut in India today, i.e. March 5 at 5 pm IST. The company has announced that this Made in India smartphone will come with a MediaTek Dimensity 7200 Pro chipset, a dual rear camera setup and 256GB internal storage and 12GB RAM. It will go on sale in India on Flipkart.

Nothing Phone 2a launch: How to watch the livestream

The launch event will begin at 5 pm IST today i.e. March 5. You can watch the livestream on the company’s YouTube channel and social media handles. You can also tap on the link embedded below to catch the live updates.

Nothing Phone 2a India sale

The company has announced Nothing #THE100 Drops sale in different parts of the world including London, Barcelona, Delhi, Hyderabad, Mumbai, Bangalore, Paris and more. According to Nothing, 100 units of the handset will be available for sale in each location and will be available on a first-come, first-serve basis.

There will be a complimentary bundle, which includes the Phone (2a), a back case and other “exciting extras.”

📍 Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia - 6 March

📍 Singapore - 6 March

📍 Delhi, India - 6 March

📍 Dubai, UAE - 6 March

📍 Hyderabad, India - 7 March

📍 Paris, France - 8 March

📍 Bangalore, India - 8 March

📍 Berlin, Germany - 9 March

📍 Barcelona, Spain - 9 March

📍 London, UK - 9 March… — Nothing (@nothing) March 1, 2024

Notably, the phone will be available on March 6 at 5 PM IST at Select City Walk Mall, Saket District Centre, Sector 6, Pusp Vihar, New Delhi. Following Delhi, the smartphone will be available in other major cities like Hyderabad on March 7, Bengaluru on March 8, and Mumbai on March 9.

Nothing Phone 2a specifications

Nothing Phone 2a is expected to feature a 6.7-inch FHD+ OLED display that offers a 120Hz refresh rate. It is confirmed to be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7200 Pro chipset. The smartphone will offer up to 12GB RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage. It might run on Android 14-based NothingOS 2.5.

In terms of camera, Nothing Phone 2a will come with a dual rear camera setup that houses a 50MP primary sensor and a 50MP ultra-wide angle lens. For selfies and video calls, it is expected to sport a 32MP front-facing camera.

Nothing Phone 2a is likely to be equipped with a 4,500 mAh battery that supports 45W fast charging.

Nothing Phone 2a expected India price

As per a 91Mobiles report, Nothing Phone 2a is likely to be priced under Rs 30,000 in India.

