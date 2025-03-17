Nothing Phone (3a) review: Eye-catching design, strong battery, but is it enough?

The Nothing Phone (3a) is here, and while it doesn’t break new ground, it refines what worked before. Nothing’s latest mid-range phone keeps its signature transparent aesthetic and glyph interface while bringing meaningful improvements under the hood. The most notable change is the switch from a MediaTek Dimensity processor to Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 7s Gen 3, promising better performance and efficiency.

But does it stand out in an increasingly competitive segment? After spending time with the Nothing Phone (3a), here’s what works and what doesn’t.

Design and Display: The Transparent Aesthetic Lives On

Nothing knows how to make a phone that looks different from everything else. The Phone (3a) sticks to the brand’s now-familiar transparent back with visible internals, LED glyph lights, and a sleek monotone color scheme. The redesigned camera module houses three lenses for the first time, giving it a bolder look compared to its predecessor.

At 201g with a 6.77-inch OLED display, the Phone (3a) isn’t the most compact device, but it remains manageable in daily use. The display itself is a highlight offering a 120Hz refresh rate, deep contrast levels, and impressive brightness that holds up well outdoors. The bezels are slightly thicker than some competitors, but their uniformity adds to the clean, symmetrical design.

The glyph interface is more than just an aesthetic flex. It can be used for notifications, battery indicators, and even as a fill light for photography. If you’re into the Nothing ecosystem, this remains a unique feature that adds functionality beyond just looks.

Performance: Smooth, With a Few Surprises

The shift to the Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 makes a noticeable difference. The Nothing Phone (3a) handles multitasking effortlessly whether it’s streaming content, gaming, or bouncing between apps. While it’s not a flagship processor, the optimisations in Nothing OS 3.1 help deliver a smooth, responsive experience.

Nothing OS remains one of the cleanest versions of Android, free from bloatware and unnecessary preloaded apps. The monochrome aesthetic matches the phone’s hardware design, making the software feel cohesive. Customisation options, including the new Essential Key, add to the experience, allowing users to assign quick actions to a dedicated physical button.

Gaming performance is solid, with smooth frame rates in most titles, but it’s clear that this isn’t a gaming-centric phone. The 300Hz touch sampling rate helps with responsiveness, though more demanding games like Genshin Impact require setting adjustments for sustained performance.

Battery Life: Great Endurance

The 5,000mAh battery keeps the Phone (3a) running all day, even with heavy usage. On a typical day involving streaming, messaging, gaming, and browsing, it comfortably lasted 20 to 24 hours before needing a recharge.

Charging speeds, however, are less impressive. The Phone (3a) supports 45W wired charging, but using a standard charger (such as an iPhone 13 adapter) took around 80 to 90 minutes for a full charge. That’s slower than some competitors in this price range, which now offer much faster charging solutions.

Cameras: Good Hardware, Decent Results

For the first time, Nothing has introduced a triple-camera setup on its mid-range device. The 50MP main sensor, 50MP telephoto lens, and 8MP ultrawide camera sound great on paper, but real-world performance is a mixed bag.

The primary camera produces good but not outstanding images. While colors are natural and the dynamic range is respectable, the details aren’t as sharp as those of some of its rivals in this price range. The telephoto lens offers 2x optical zoom, but in low-light conditions, it struggles to maintain clarity. The ultrawide sensor is serviceable but doesn’t match the color consistency of the main shooter.

Nothing’s camera app offers a simple interface, and the inclusion of AI-assisted image processing helps, but if photography is your top priority, there are better options at this price.

Verdict: A Stylish Mid-Ranger With a Few Trade-Offs

The Nothing Phone (3a) starts at Rs 24,999, making it a compelling option for those who prioritise design, clean software, and solid battery life. It’s a phone that stands out visually, runs smoothly, and delivers an all-day battery experience.

However, the camera system doesn’t quite live up to its hardware, and the charging speeds could be better. If you’re looking for a phone that balances unique aesthetics with a near-stock Android experience, the Phone (3a) is a great pick. But if your focus is purely on camera performance or ultra-fast charging, you might want to explore other options.