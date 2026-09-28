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Nothing Phone 4a, Phone 4b get new 6GB RAM variants in India for under Rs 40,000

Nothing Phone 4a, Phone 4b get new 6GB RAM variants in India for under Rs 40,000

Nothing has launched new 6GB RAM variants for its Phone 4a and Phone 4b models in India, providing more affordable options without reducing storage.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Noida,
  • Updated Sep 28, 2026 4:47 PM IST
Nothing Phone 4a, Phone 4b get new 6GB RAM variants in India for under Rs 40,000The Nothing Phone 4a in 6GB RAM + 128GB storage will be available for Rs 39,999.

Nothing, the UK-based smartphone brand, has launched a new 6GB RAM variant for the Phone 4a and Phone 4b models in India. The launch comes after the company increased prices of these models in the country amid memory chip shortages and rising component costs. The 6GB variant will give buyers a more affordable entry point without compromising on the storage capacity.

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Earlier, the base model had 8GB RAM + 128GB storage, and now the Nothing Phone 4a and the Nothing Phone 4b will also be available in a 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant.

Must read: Nothing's ‘CMF becomes Indian’: CEO Carl Pei explains what this means for sub-brand

Nothing Phone 4a, Phone 4b 6GB variant price

The Nothing Phone 4a in 6GB RAM + 128GB storage will be available for Rs 39,999. However, buyers can also explore 8GB + 128GB, 8GB + 256GB, and 12GB + 256GB variants, for which the price goes up to Rs. 50,999.

The Nothing Phone 4b in 6GB RAM + 128GB storage will be available for Rs 35,999. However, it will also be available in 8GB + 128GB and 8GB + 256GB options, and prices will vary based on the storage options.

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Several smartphone brands have started to make specification compromises amid growing memory costs. Brands like Nothing are also introducing lower storage variant options to keep entry prices in check while managing rising component costs.

Must read: Nothing Phone 4a review: The perfect mid-range balance

For Nothing Phone 4a and Phone 4b, the specifications and features remain unchanged. The Phone 4a offers a more premium experience with the Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 chipset, 5,400mAh battery, triple camera setup, and more.

On the other hand, the Phone 4b is a more affordable option, but offers impressive features such as the Snapdragon 6 Gen 4 chipset, a dual camera system, a 6000mAh battery, and more. Both models run on Android 16-based Nothing OS 4.1 and offer dual-SIM connectivity.

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Published on: Sep 28, 2026 4:47 PM IST
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