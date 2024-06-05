Nothing teases budget-friendly CMF Phone 1 with unique 'Nothing Lock' feature

While anticipation builds for the Nothing Phone (3), the company surprised fans with a sneak peek at a new budget-friendly device under its CMF sub-brand.

A cryptic teaser initially sparked rumours of an early Nothing Phone (3) launch. However, subsequent hints from the company confirmed the device in question is actually the Nothing CMF Phone 1 (name unconfirmed), aimed at a more budget-conscious market.

Nothing Lock: A New Take on Accessories

The teaser showcased a distinctive screw on the back of the CMF Phone 1, reportedly part of a feature dubbed "Nothing Lock." This system allows users to attach proprietary accessories, such as support brackets and lanyards, to a dedicated connector on the device.

Leaked Specs Hint at Affordable Performance

Alongside the teaser, detailed specs of the CMF Phone 1 have surfaced online. The rumoured specs include:

Display: 6.7-inch 120Hz OLED with noticeable bezels

Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 7200

RAM: 6GB

Storage: 128GB or 256GB (expandable)

Cameras: 50MP main, 50MP ultrawide, 16MP front-facing

Battery: 5,000mAh with 33W charging

Materials: Plastic and vegan leather options, user-replaceable back cover

Notable Omissions: No NFC connectivity

The CMF Phone 1 is rumoured to be priced aggressively between $249 and $279 for the base storage option, making it a potentially compelling choice in the budget segment.

While an official launch date is yet to be confirmed, Nothing is expected to unveil the CMF Phone 1 sometime in July, alongside its potential flagship sibling, the Nothing Phone (3).