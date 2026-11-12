MUST READ | Jensen Huang returns to Nvidia office after affair admission: What happened when he faced employees

Who is Kimberly Powell, the Nvidia executive named in the report?

According to the November 11 report by The New York Times, Huang allegedly had an extramarital relationship with Kimberly Powell, who reports directly to him. Powell joined Nvidia in 2008 and became its vice president of healthcare in 2017. Both Huang, 63, and Powell, 48, are married to other people.

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The report also describes an incident at a hotel in San Jose during an Nvidia conference in March 2026. Huang and Powell were reportedly filmed being affectionate. The NYT said it had not obtained the video but spoke to people familiar with the incident.

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Three people briefed on the episode told the newspaper that members of Huang's security team approached the person who recorded the interaction and attempted to get them to sign a non-disclosure agreement (NDA).

When contacted by the NYT, Huang reportedly responded, "I don't think you should be talking to me directly," before ending the call. Powell did not respond to the newspaper's request for comment. Nvidia also did not immediately comment on the latest report.

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Huang's earlier admission and Nvidia's investigation

The latest allegation follows Huang's November 8 message to Nvidia employees, in which he admitted being unfaithful to his wife and apologised to his family, colleagues and shareholders. He said there was no excuse for his actions and expressed hope that he could rebuild his family's trust.

The admission came amid a separate controversy involving Alice Huang, a Chinese businesswoman associated with Singapore-based Megaspeed. US intelligence officials have reportedly been investigating whether she was involved in an effort to obtain sensitive information and facilitate access to Nvidia chips for Chinese companies. Jensen Huang has said he had no knowledge of any alleged intelligence links.

Nvidia's board has initiated an independent investigation and hired outside legal counsel. The company has said it has no reason to believe its secrets or US national security information were compromised.

Nvidia board reportedly considers Huang's removal

The controversy took another turn after The Wall Street Journal reported that Nvidia's board was preparing to discuss Huang's future and consider removing him as CEO. Reuters subsequently reported that the board was meeting to decide whether to remove the company's co-founder.

Nvidia shares fell more than 8% in after-hours trading on Wednesday, November 11, following the reports. The development has raised concerns among investors about a potential leadership vacuum at the AI chipmaker, particularly with Huang having led the company for more than three decades.

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US lawmakers have also sought answers from Huang over the separate national security allegations, with a congressional subpoena reportedly possible if he does not agree to a closed-door briefing.

Nvidia is scheduled to announce its quarterly earnings on November 17. The coming days could therefore prove important for the company as it navigates questions about its CEO, corporate governance and investor confidence.