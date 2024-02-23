Nvidia made $273 billion in just one day! Decoding the rise and rise of this AI chipmaker

Nvidia's stock price jumped 16%, increasing the company's market value by a staggering $273 billion in just one day, a record amount.

The chipmaker has been seeing soaring demand for its semiconductors, which are used to power artificial intelligence, or AI applications.

The company's revenue more than tripled in the latest quarter compared with the same period a year earlier.

It's the latest sign that the excitement surrounding artificial intelligence likely won't subside anytime soon. Nvidia, which has positioned itself as one of the most prominent players in AI, has been producing some eye-popping numbers.

Here's a look: