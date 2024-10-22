NVIDIA to collaborate with India on new custom AI chip, tapping into local talent: Report

Nvidia is exploring the possibility of collaborating with India to develop a new AI chip, leveraging India’s talent in semiconductor design and its expanding technology market, according to a report by The Economic Times. The CEO of Nvidia, Jensen Huang, discussed this potential partnership with Prime Minister Narendra Modi during their meeting in the US earlier this year, the report suggests.

Related Articles

The Electronics and IT Minister of India, Ashwini Vaishnaw, has confirmed that discussions with Nvidia are in the early stages, the report claims. Nvidia aims to create a chip tailored to meet India's requirements. The Indian government is currently assessing the costs, benefits, and potential applications of this chip.

One potential application is in the security system of the Indian Railways, known as Kavach. The chip could also be utilised by Indian startups, companies, and government applications, particularly if it becomes part of India’s AI mission.

Nvidia’s market value has surged, standing at $3.39 trillion, making it the second most valuable company globally, just behind Apple. Nvidia’s success is largely attributed to its graphics chips, which are essential for powering AI technologies.

Nvidia’s strategy involves tapping into India’s extensive pool of skilled chip designers. According to the report, Indians account for 19 per cent of the world’s chip designers, many of whom are employed by international firms. Nvidia intends to harness this talent to develop a chip specifically designed for India. Organisations such as the Centre for Development of Advanced Computing (C-DAC) or private firms in India could assist in customising the chip.

Jensen Huang has commended India’s potential in AI, asserting that the country has a significant role to play in the future of this technology. Following his meeting with Modi last year, he highlighted that AI presents new opportunities for growth and innovation in India.