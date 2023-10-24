Nvidia ventures into PC CPU territory, challenging Intel's dominance: Report

Nvidia's dominance in the artificial intelligence computing chip market is now extending into the realm of personal computers, long held by Intel, according to Reuters. In a relatively discreet move, Nvidia has commenced the development of central processing units (CPUs) capable of running Microsoft's Windows operating system, incorporating Arm technology. This strategic shift aligns with Microsoft's initiative to enable chip manufacturers to create Arm-based processors for Windows PCs, effectively targeting Apple, which has significantly increased its market share with in-house Arm-based chips for Mac computers over the past three years.

Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) is also preparing to produce chips for PCs featuring Arm technology. According to insiders, Nvidia and AMD may bring these PC chips to market as early as 2025, joining Qualcomm, which has been crafting Arm-based chips for laptops since 2016. In an upcoming event attended by Microsoft executives, Qualcomm plans to reveal further details about a flagship chip, developed by a team of ex-Apple engineers.

Following the Reuters report on Nvidia's intentions, Nvidia's stock increased by 3.84%, while Intel's shares dropped by 3.06%, and Arm's shares rose by 4.89%. These endeavours by Nvidia, AMD, and Qualcomm have the potential to disrupt a PC industry that Intel has long dominated, but now faces mounting competition from Apple. Apple's custom chips have granted Mac computers improved battery life and impressive performance that rivals energy-hungry alternatives. Microsoft has taken note of Apple's efficiency with Arm-based chips, particularly in AI processing, and aspires to attain similar performance.

In 2016, Microsoft enlisted Qualcomm to lead the effort to transition the Windows operating system to the underlying Arm processor architecture, traditionally used in smartphones with smaller batteries. As per insiders, Microsoft granted Qualcomm exclusive rights to develop Windows-compatible chips until 2024. Once this exclusivity arrangement expires, Microsoft has encouraged other players to enter the market, as per sources familiar with the matter.

Recognising the importance of AI in the future, Microsoft has urged chip manufacturers to incorporate advanced AI features into the CPUs they are designing. Microsoft envisions AI-enhanced software, such as Copilot, becoming an integral part of the Windows experience. To realise this vision, forthcoming chips from Nvidia, AMD, and other companies will need to allocate on-chip resources for AI processing.

However, there are no guarantees of success if Microsoft and these chip manufacturers proceed with their plans. Software developers have invested decades and substantial resources in writing code for Windows that is compatible with the x86 computing architecture, utilised by both Intel and AMD. Code written for x86 chips cannot automatically run on Arm-based designs, and the transition may present challenges.

Intel, too, has been integrating AI features into its chips, even demonstrating a laptop with capabilities similar to ChatGPT running directly on the device. AMD's entry into the Arm-based PC market was previously reported by the chip-focused publication SemiAccurate.

