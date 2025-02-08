'Obsessed with power': Social Network star Jesse Eisenberg reflects on Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg’s evolution

Actor and filmmaker Jesse Eisenberg, best known for portraying Mark Zuckerberg in The Social Network, has revisited his perspective on the Facebook founder, suggesting that Zuckerberg has evolved from a figure with “a sense of righteousness” to someone “obsessed with power.”

In a recent interview with AFP, Eisenberg reflected on how his portrayal in the 2010 David Fincher-directed film aimed to capture Zuckerberg’s brilliance and conviction. However, with the Meta CEO’s recent political realignment and policy shifts—such as cutting fact-checking on Facebook in the US—Eisenberg has reassessed his views.

“You kind of wonder, ‘Oh, so this person didn’t evolve into a profile in courage.’ This person evolved into somebody obsessed with avarice and power,” the actor said, adding that it was an interesting shift for him as someone who once deeply studied Zuckerberg’s character.

Eisenberg is currently in the spotlight for his latest film, A Real Pain, which has earned him an Academy Award nomination for Best Original Screenplay. Starring alongside Succession actor Kieran Culkin, the film follows two estranged Jewish cousins who embark on a Holocaust tour in Poland.

The film, which debuted at the Sundance Film Festival, has been praised for its blend of dark comedy and emotional depth, offering fresh perspectives on themes of trauma, mental health, and family dynamics.

“David’s life is very similar to my life… The pills that David takes are the pills that I take,” Eisenberg shared, revealing how personal experiences with anxiety and obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD) influenced his storytelling.

Initially hesitant to cast Culkin, who is not Jewish, Eisenberg ultimately found him to be the perfect choice. He praised the actor’s “unusual energy, great sense of timing, and intelligence.”

On set, however, Culkin was not shy about challenging Eisenberg’s directorial choices. “I was directing the movie, sure, but Kieran was leading the day. I would set up a shot, and Kieran would make fun of me and say that the shot was stupid,” Eisenberg recounted.

While Eisenberg is relishing his success as both an actor and filmmaker, he admitted that volunteering at a domestic violence shelter during the COVID-19 pandemic was one of the most fulfilling experiences of his life. “I had never been happier in my life,” he said, emphasising how community service provided a deeper sense of purpose beyond the entertainment industry.