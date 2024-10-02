Ola cuts S1 electric scooter price to ₹49,999 in 'BOSS sale' amid growing slump

Ola Electric has rolled out its "Biggest Ola Season Sale" (BOSS), offering steep discounts and benefits. The sale kicks off on October 3, with early access for Ola community members starting today, CEO Bhavish Aggarwal announced on Wednesday.

As part of the sale, Ola is offering the S1 electric scooter at a starting price of ₹49,999. This move comes amid a slump in sales, with September marking the company's lowest sales this year—23,965 units, down for the second straight month. Ola's market share has also shrunk, falling to 27% in September from over 50% in April.

Related Articles

Competitors like TVS Motor and Bajaj Auto have gained ground, thanks to their competitively priced models and more reliable service networks. Ola, on the other hand, has faced criticism over service issues, including long wait times and unresolved customer complaints.

The @OlaElectric BOSS sale - Biggest Ola Season Sale, is now open for early access to our amazing community for today! Crazy offers and exclusive benefits!⚡️



As crazy as Ola S1 scooters starting at just ₹49,999!! 🙌



The BOSS of all products, prices, EVs is here 😉 pic.twitter.com/NcdnDXEw9H — Bhavish Aggarwal (@bhash) October 2, 2024

One such issue boiled over last month when a man was arrested for allegedly setting fire to an Ola showroom in Karnataka, frustrated by the poor servicing of his recently purchased e-scooter. HSBC analysts have pointed out that addressing these service problems will be key to maintaining Ola’s market position.

Despite the aggressive discounts, many users have voiced their dissatisfaction online. One user commented, “Nah, never buying even at ₹9,999. Had enough trouble with your service centres.” Another expressed frustration, saying, “After waiting four months, I got a call saying my bike is ready. Went to the service station, and it’s exactly as I left it.”

Skepticism grew, with users speculating about the authenticity of positive comments. One joked, "So, do we take this home first and then send it to the service center, or does it get delivered there directly?"