Ola Electric launches new Gig, S1 Z electric scooters with starting price of Rs 39,999; check all details

Bengaluru-based Ola Electric has introduced a new range of affordable electric scooters to increase the adoption of electric vehicles in India. The new lineup, which includes the Ola Gig, Gig+, S1 Z, and S1 Z+, is priced between ₹39,999 and ₹64,999 as an introductory offer. Interested buyers can reserve a scooter for ₹499, with deliveries expected to commence in April and May 2025.

The Ola Gig, priced at ₹39,999, is tailored for gig workers. It features a range of 112 km, a top speed of 25 km/h, and a removable 1.5 kWh battery, making it suitable for short trips and carrying loads. The Ola Gig+ is available for ₹49,999 and is aimed at gig workers who travel longer distances, offering a range of up to 157 km with a dual-battery option and a top speed of 45 km/h.

For urban commuters, the Ola S1 Z is priced at ₹59,999 and provides a range of 146 km, a top speed of 70 km/h, and fast acceleration, catering to young professionals, students, and elderly riders. The Ola S1 Z+ comes at ₹64,999 and offers both personal and commercial uses, with enhanced durability and payload capacity, while maintaining the same range and speed as the S1 Z.

In addition, Ola has launched the PowerPod, a portable inverter priced at ₹9,999. This device enables the removable batteries of the scooters to power small household appliances, offering up to three hours of backup for essentials like lights, fans, and TVs. This feature is particularly useful in rural and semi-urban areas with unreliable electricity supply.

In addition to the new launches, Ola Electric’s lineup now includes a wide range of scooters and motorcycles:

Premium Scooters: The S1 Pro (₹1,34,999) and S1 Air (₹1,07,499) cater to high-end buyers.



Mass-Market Options: The S1 X series is priced between ₹74,999 and ₹101,999, offering 2 kWh, 3 kWh, and 4 kWh battery options.



Motorcycles: Ola’s new Roadster series starts at ₹74,999 for the Roadster X and goes up to ₹1,99,999 for the Roadster Pro, featuring segment-first technology and performance options with battery capacities ranging from 2.5 kWh to 16 kWh.

Bhavish Aggarwal, Chairman & Managing Director, Ola Electric, said, “At Ola, we are committed to taking the EV revolution to every nook and corner of the country. With the launch of the Ola Gig & S1 Z range of scooters, we will further accelerate EV adoption, catering to a wide range of personal and commercial use cases with affordability, reliability, and safety as the core pillars."