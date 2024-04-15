Ola Electric launches new S1 X scooters starting at Rs 69,999, and introduces new prices for rest of line-up

Ola Electric has launched the S1 X range of scooters. The company has also revealed new price points for its S1 X portfolio, which includes 2 kWh, 3 kWh, and 4 kWh variants, starting at an introductory price of Rs 69,999. Ola Electric claims that the S1 X range is set to offer a lower cost of ownership, coupled with an 8-year/80,000 km complimentary battery warranty. The deliveries of S1 X will begin starting next week, the company confirmed.

The company also announced new prices for the S1 Pro, S1 Air, and S1 X+, which would now be available at Rs 1,29,999, Rs 1,04,999, and Rs 84,999, respectively.

Ola S1X features



The S1 X range comes with a physical key and caters to customers with different range requirements. The S1 X offers an IDC-certified range of 190 km, 143 km, and 95 km in 4 kWh, 3 kWh, and 2 kWh variants, respectively. The scooter comes with a 6kW motor and offers a quick acceleration of 0-40 Km/h in 3.3 seconds and a top speed of 90 kmph in 4kWh and 3kWh variants, and 4.1 seconds and 85 kmph in the 2 kWh variant. The scooter has three riding modes (Eco, Normal, Sports) and riders can switch between them seamlessly.

Ola Electric Accessories



Ola Electric also offers an 8-year/80,000 km extended battery warranty for the entire range of products. Customers can also opt for an add-on warranty and increase the upper limit of the kilometres travelled up to 1,25,000 km at a starting price of Rs 4,999. Ola Electric has also introduced a portable fast charger accessory of 3KW which is available for purchase at Rs 29,999.

The company also announced that the company reaching a registration milestone of 5,00,000 scooters (as per VAHAN portal) in under 2.5 years.