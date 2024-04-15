scorecardresearch
Business Today
Subscribe
PMS Today US News India UPSTART Weather BT Shorts NRI Education Election
BT Golf BT Mindrush BT Best Banks
Clear all
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Sign in Subscribe
events
Special
  • BT tech today
  • BT 500 wealth creators summit
  • Economic Indicators
News
TECHNOLOGY
News
Ola Electric launches new S1 X scooters starting at Rs 69,999, and introduces new prices for rest of line-up

Feedback

Ola Electric launches new S1 X scooters starting at Rs 69,999, and introduces new prices for rest of line-up

The Ola S1 X range comes with a physical key and caters to customers with different range requirements

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
Ola S1 X now available at starting price of Rs 69,999 Ola S1 X now available at starting price of Rs 69,999

Ola Electric has launched the S1 X range of scooters. The company has also revealed new price points for its S1 X portfolio, which includes 2 kWh, 3 kWh, and 4 kWh variants, starting at an introductory price of Rs 69,999. Ola Electric claims that the S1 X range is set to offer a lower cost of ownership, coupled with an 8-year/80,000 km complimentary battery warranty. The deliveries of S1 X will begin starting next week, the company confirmed.

Related Articles

The company also announced new prices for the S1 Pro, S1 Air, and S1 X+, which would now be available at Rs 1,29,999, Rs 1,04,999, and Rs 84,999, respectively.

Ola S1X features

The S1 X range comes with a physical key and caters to customers with different range requirements. The S1 X offers an IDC-certified range of 190 km, 143 km, and 95 km in 4 kWh, 3 kWh, and 2 kWh variants, respectively. The scooter comes with a 6kW motor and offers a quick acceleration of 0-40 Km/h in 3.3 seconds and a top speed of 90 kmph in 4kWh and 3kWh variants, and 4.1 seconds and 85 kmph in the 2 kWh variant. The scooter has three riding modes (Eco, Normal, Sports) and riders can switch between them seamlessly.

Ola Electric Accessories

Ola Electric also offers an 8-year/80,000 km extended battery warranty for the entire range of products. Customers can also opt for an add-on warranty and increase the upper limit of the kilometres travelled up to 1,25,000 km at a starting price of Rs 4,999. Ola Electric has also introduced a portable fast charger accessory of 3KW which is available for purchase at Rs 29,999.

The company also announced that the company reaching a registration milestone of 5,00,000 scooters (as per VAHAN portal) in under 2.5 years.

For Unparalleled coverage of India's Businesses and Economy – Subscribe to Business Today Magazine

Published on: Apr 15, 2024, 4:01 PM IST
Follow Us on Channel
×

Top Stories TOP STORIES

TOP VIDEOS

market today

Advertisement