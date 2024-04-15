Ola Electric may announce new prices for scooters along with S1X launch today; check details here

Ola Electric is expected to conduct a major event today. The company is expected to change the pricing of its products and will also launch the S1X. The company's founder, Bhavish Aggarwal, recently revealed in a tweet that the new prices for its electric scooters, including the S1X, will be announced.

Related Articles

The event will happen at 2 PM today and the company will live-stream the announcement via its official YouTube page. You can track it using the embed below.

Today's event will also clear the air about the delivery timeline for the latest scooter S1X. The new line-up is targeted towards buyers in the affordable segment.

Additionally, Ola Electric is expected to adjust the pricing for the S1X, giving customers a wider range of choices. At present, Ola Electric offers the S1X electric scooter in three distinct battery variants. The 2kWh variant is priced at Rs 79,999, the 3kWh variant is priced at Rs 89,999, and the high-capacity 4kWh variant is priced at Rs 1.10 lakh, all prices are ex-showroom.

The Ola S1X 2kWh variant offers a range of 95 km per charge, a top speed of 85 km/hr, and comes with a 6 kW motor and a 3-year/40,000 km battery warranty. The Ola S1X 3kWh variant offers a range of 151 km per charge, a top speed of 90 km/hr, and comes with a 3 kWh battery, a 6 kW motor, and a 3-year/40,000 km battery warranty.

The Ola S1X 4kWh variant offers a range of 190 km per charge, a top speed of 90 km/hr, and features a 4 kWh battery and a 6 kW motor. This variant also includes double disc brakes and tubeless tyres for enhanced safety and durability.