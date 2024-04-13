Elon Musk's X bans over 2 lakh accounts for policy violations in India in March

Elon Musk-led X Corp has set a new precedent in India by banning a staggering 212,627 accounts within the span of a month, marking a significant crackdown on content promoting child sexual exploitation and non-consensual nudity.

The social media giant revealed that it also removed 1,235 accounts for propagating terrorism within the Indian cyberspace during the period from February 26 to March 25. In adherence to the new IT Rules of 2021, X Corp disclosed these actions in its monthly report.

Related Articles

In total, the platform imposed bans on 213,862 accounts across the country during this reporting cycle. According to X Corp, it received 5,158 complaints from Indian users during the same timeframe, which were addressed through its grievance redressal mechanisms.

Moreover, the company processed 86 grievances related to appeals against account suspensions. "We overturned 7 of these account suspensions after reviewing the specifics of the situation. The remaining reported accounts remain suspended," stated the corporation.

During the reporting period, X Corp also fielded 29 inquiries pertaining to general account queries. Notably, the majority of complaints from India were centred around ban evasion (3,074), followed by reports concerning sensitive adult content (953), instances of hateful conduct (412), and cases of abuse or harassment (359).

This stringent enforcement comes on the heels of X Corp's previous actions between January 26 and February 25, during which it banned 506,173 accounts in India.