Ola Electric unveils Roadster X series in India: See prices, variants, and key features

The company expands its EV lineup with two new electric bikes, boasting up to 501 km range and advanced tech.

Ola Roadster X series Ola Roadster X series

Ola Electric has launched the Roadster X series, introducing two electric motorcycles—Roadster X and Roadster X+—as part of its expanding EV portfolio in India. These new models, built on Ola’s scalable motorcycle platform, feature brake-by-wire technology, a mid-drive motor, an integrated motor control unit (MCU), and an IDC-claimed range of up to 501 km.

The Roadster X series was first showcased at the Sankalp 2024 event held at Ola’s FutureFactory in Tamil Nadu on August 15, 2024.

Ola Roadster X Series: Prices and Variants

Ola Electric has introduced multiple battery configurations across its new lineup, offering customers a range of options based on performance and price:

    •    Roadster X (Entry-level model)
    •    Starts at ₹74,999
    •    Available with 2.5kWh, 3.5kWh, and 4.5kWh battery packs

    •    Roadster X+
    •    Starts at ₹1,04,999 for the 4.5kWh variant
    •    Higher-end 9.1kWh variant also available

Both electric bikes come in five colour options—Industrial Silver, Anthracite, Stellar Blue, Pine Green, and Ceramic White. Ola Electric offers a standard warranty of 3 years or 50,000 km, whichever comes first. Deliveries are set to begin in mid-March 2025.

Ola Roadster X Series: Key Specifications

Performance & Powertrain

The Roadster X series features a mid-drive motor and chain drive system for optimized power delivery. Ola’s proprietary MCU enhances efficiency and extends battery life. The brake-by-wire system intelligently switches between mechanical and regenerative braking based on real-time analysis.

The Roadster X:

    •    252 km range (with 4.5kWh battery)
    •    7kW mid-drive motor
    •    Top speed: 118 kmph
    •    0-40 kmph in 3.4 sec (2.5kWh variant), 3.1 sec (3.5kWh & 4.5kWh variants)

The Roadster X+:

    •    252 km range (4.5kWh battery), 501 km range (9.1kWh battery)
    •    11kW mid-drive motor
    •    Top speed: 125 kmph
    •    0-40 kmph in just 2.7 sec
    •    Powered by Ola’s 4680 Bharat Cell, which offers 5x more energy, 1.5x faster charging, and 10% longer range than conventional 2170 lithium-ion cells.

Tech and Features

Both Roadster X models come equipped with Ola’s MoveOS 5 operating system, offering:

    •    Smartwatch App integration
    •    Smart Park Mode
    •    Road Trip Mode with Ola Maps
    •    Live location sharing & emergency SOS

The Roadster X also includes:

    •    4.3-inch TFT LCD screen
    •    LED headlamps
    •    Front disc brakes
    •    Turn-by-turn navigation

Meanwhile, the Roadster X+ adds features like:

    •    Cruise control & reverse mode
    •    Energy insights & advanced regenerative braking
    •    Geo-fencing, tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), and tamper & fall-detection alerts

Ola Electric had also showcased the Roadster Pro at its August 15 event, but it has not been launched alongside the Roadster X series. The company is expected to introduce more premium models and extended-range options in the coming months.

Published on: Feb 06, 2025, 7:00 AM IST
