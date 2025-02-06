Ola Electric unveils Roadster X series in India: See prices, variants, and key features

Ola Electric has launched the Roadster X series, introducing two electric motorcycles—Roadster X and Roadster X+—as part of its expanding EV portfolio in India. These new models, built on Ola’s scalable motorcycle platform, feature brake-by-wire technology, a mid-drive motor, an integrated motor control unit (MCU), and an IDC-claimed range of up to 501 km.
The Roadster X series was first showcased at the Sankalp 2024 event held at Ola’s FutureFactory in Tamil Nadu on August 15, 2024.
Ola Roadster X Series: Prices and Variants
Ola Electric has introduced multiple battery configurations across its new lineup, offering customers a range of options based on performance and price:
• Roadster X (Entry-level model)
• Starts at ₹74,999
• Available with 2.5kWh, 3.5kWh, and 4.5kWh battery packs
• Roadster X+
• Starts at ₹1,04,999 for the 4.5kWh variant
• Higher-end 9.1kWh variant also available
Both electric bikes come in five colour options—Industrial Silver, Anthracite, Stellar Blue, Pine Green, and Ceramic White. Ola Electric offers a standard warranty of 3 years or 50,000 km, whichever comes first. Deliveries are set to begin in mid-March 2025.
Ola Roadster X Series: Key Specifications
Performance & Powertrain
The Roadster X series features a mid-drive motor and chain drive system for optimized power delivery. Ola’s proprietary MCU enhances efficiency and extends battery life. The brake-by-wire system intelligently switches between mechanical and regenerative braking based on real-time analysis.
The Roadster X:
• 252 km range (with 4.5kWh battery)
• 7kW mid-drive motor
• Top speed: 118 kmph
• 0-40 kmph in 3.4 sec (2.5kWh variant), 3.1 sec (3.5kWh & 4.5kWh variants)
The Roadster X+:
• 252 km range (4.5kWh battery), 501 km range (9.1kWh battery)
• 11kW mid-drive motor
• Top speed: 125 kmph
• 0-40 kmph in just 2.7 sec
• Powered by Ola’s 4680 Bharat Cell, which offers 5x more energy, 1.5x faster charging, and 10% longer range than conventional 2170 lithium-ion cells.
Tech and Features
Both Roadster X models come equipped with Ola’s MoveOS 5 operating system, offering:
• Smartwatch App integration
• Smart Park Mode
• Road Trip Mode with Ola Maps
• Live location sharing & emergency SOS
The Roadster X also includes:
• 4.3-inch TFT LCD screen
• LED headlamps
• Front disc brakes
• Turn-by-turn navigation
Meanwhile, the Roadster X+ adds features like:
• Cruise control & reverse mode
• Energy insights & advanced regenerative braking
• Geo-fencing, tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), and tamper & fall-detection alerts
Ola Electric had also showcased the Roadster Pro at its August 15 event, but it has not been launched alongside the Roadster X series. The company is expected to introduce more premium models and extended-range options in the coming months.
