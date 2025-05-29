One UI 8 beta now live for Samsung Galaxy S25 users: What's new, how to get it on your phone

Samsung has officially opened early access to One UI 8, the next major update to its mobile software, starting with a beta programme for Galaxy S25 series users. The final release is expected later this summer, debuting alongside Samsung’s upcoming foldable smartphones.
Eligible Devices (Beta):
Note: The recently launched Galaxy S25 Edge is not currently part of the beta programme.
Available Regions (Beta):
Samsung is expected to expand the beta to additional regions and devices, including the Galaxy S24 series, in the coming months.
Smarter, AI-Powered Tools
Samsung is placing a strong focus on multimodal AI, which allows the system to interpret both voice and visual cues depending on how the user interacts with the device. The AI can understand what’s on screen and provide relevant, real-time assistance, while also learning user habits over time to offer tailored suggestions and shortcuts.
Key AI-driven features include:
Privacy and On-Device Control
Samsung says many of One UI 8’s AI features run entirely on the device, reducing reliance on the cloud and giving users more control over their data. The update also includes Samsung Knox Vault, which stores sensitive information in a secure, isolated environment to guard against physical and digital threats.
Everyday Enhancements
One UI 8 also introduces a range of quality-of-life improvements designed to streamline daily use:
Availability and What’s Next
Users who own a supported Galaxy S25 series device in an eligible region can sign up for the One UI 8 beta through the Samsung Members app. The final Android 16 release is expected to roll out to Pixel devices soon, and Samsung’s full One UI 8 launch is expected to follow suit across a wider range of Galaxy models.
