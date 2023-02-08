OnePlus 11R launched at price of Rs 39,999; check all specifications, other details

OnePlus launched its latest flagship smartphone, the OnePlus 11 5G, in New Delhi on Tuesday. The company did not stop there. This year we got the 'R' version of the flagship series ahead of time in the form of the new OnePlus 11R. The phone mostly comes with flagship specs but uses last year's Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset, instead of the OnePlus 8 Gen 2 on the OnePlus 11.

Price and Availability

The device is placed lower than the flagship OnePlus 11. The device is available in two colours: Galactic Silver and Sonic Black. The phone will be sold in two variants. The 8GB RAM and 128GB storage variant starts at a price of Rs 39,999 and the 16GB RAM, 256GB storage variant will be available at Rs 44,999. The pre-orders for the device will begin on February 21.

Specifications and Features

The OnePlus 11R features a 6.7-inch 120Hz Super Fluid Display with ADFR 2.0 technology and a resolution of 2772*1240. The device is equipped with a brand new HyperTouch Engine to provide the most precise and stable touch experience and also received TÜV SÜD Precise Touching S Rating.

The phone is powered by the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 Mobile Platform and offers up to 16 GB of LPDDR5X RAM. The advanced cooling system, HyperBoost Gaming Engine, and support for 100W SUPERVOOC charging make it an ideal choice for intensive activities like mobile gaming. The phone also received a TÜV SÜD 48-month Fluency Rating A, ensuring its future-proof fluency rate.

The OnePlus 11R comes with a new triple camera system and a 5000mAh battery with Battery Health Engine technology, ensuring that battery health remains optimal even after years of usage. The phone also received TÜV Rheinland Certification for Safe Charging and Usage.

The device showcases a sleek laser-cut silhouette and a glossy finish. The Founder of OnePlus, Pete Lau, said that the OnePlus 11R takes their signature fast and smooth performance to the next level at a highly competitive price point.

