OnePlus 11 launched in India at Rs 56,999; check offers, specifications, availability

OnePlus has launched its new flagship smartphone, OnePlus 11, powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2. The phone has been launched alongside a wide range of products including the new OnePlus.

The new OnePlus is available at an entry price of Rs 56,999 for the variant with 8GB RAM and 128GB of internal storage. The variant with 16GB, 256GB is priced at Rs 61,999. The phone is available in black (matte) and green (metallic). The phone can be pre-booked on OnePlus official store and the device will go on its first sale on 14 February. The new device is available with Rs 2,000 discount for eligible Red Club members.

Performance

The OnePlus 11 comes with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, making it one of few Android devices powered by the new Qualcomm chip. The phone supports up to 16GB of RAM with UFS 4.0 storage.



Design

The OnePlus 11 uses an all-new rear panel design with a round camera island that houses all three camera lenses. The phone uses a glass-metal combination to offer a premium appeal.

The last we saw it was on the OnePlus 10 Pro. The back is pretty shiny and the camera module is rather huge, somehow feels even bigger than last year's 10 Pro.

Camera

The phone comes with a 50MP main camera, 48MP Ultra-wide camera and a 32 MP 2X telephoto lens.

Display

You get a huge 6.7-inch 2K AMOLED display which is an LTPO3 panel. The brightness can go to a peak of 1300 nits. It also comes with Dolby Vision.

Battery

The battery is the same 5000mAH but now you get 100W fast charging. The charging brick and compatible cable will be packed with the box.

