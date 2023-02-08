OnePlus unveils its first tablet with massive 11.6-inch, 144Hz display; check details

OnePlus launched its first tablet at the Cloud 11 launch event. The MediaTek Dimensity 9000 chipset powers the new OnePlus tablet. The new tablet comes with a unique 7:5 aspect ratio. The device gets a 144Hz refresh rate. The tablet will be available in Halo Green colour. OnePlus did not reveal the pricing of the new tablet. The company claims that it will reveal more information about availability and pricing in the coming weeks.

OnePlus Pad is powered by the latest Dimensity 9000 chipset, the first mobile chip to sport a Cortex-X2 core clocked at up to 3.05GHz, and comes with up to 12GB RAM and RAM-Vita for smooth multitasking. The tablet also features a 9510mAh battery with over 14.5 hours of video watching time and 1-month standby life, and supports 67W SUPERVOOC charging for quick charging. The OnePlus Pad is 6.54 mm thin.

Also read: OnePlus 11 launched in India at Rs 56,999 ; check, offers, specifications, availability

In terms of entertainment, the tablet features an 11.6-inch screen with Dolby Vision support, a 7:5 ratio, and a refresh rate of up to 144Hz, the highest in a tablet. The screen also supports Dolby Atmos and features omni-bearing sound field technology.

The tablet comes with the OnePlus Stylo and OnePlus Magnetic Keyboard which will be sold separately.

OnePlus 11 Launch

OnePlus also launched a new flagship smartphone, OnePlus 11. The device is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2. The new OnePlus 11 is available at an entry price of Rs 56,999 for the variant with 8GB RAM and 128GB of internal storage. The variant with 16GB, 256GB is priced at Rs 61,999. The phone is available in black (matte) and green (metallic). The phone can be pre-booked on OnePlus official store and the device will go on its first sale on 14 February. The new device is available with Rs 2,000 discount for eligible Red Club members.