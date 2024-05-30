OnePlus 12 Glacial White colour variant to launch in India on June 6: Check expected price, specs

OnePlus will launch a new Glacial White colour variant for its flagship OnePlus 12 5G in India on June 6. As per the company, this new limited edition model draws inspiration from the “beauty and resilience of glaciers”. It states, “The Glacial White edition of the OnePlus 12 features a sleek, contemporary design that seamlessly integrates powerful functionality with sophisticated aesthetics.”

OnePlus 12 India price

OnePlus has not announced the pricing details of the newly launched colour variant yet. OnePlus 12 is launched in two storage variants. The 12GB RAM + 256GB storage variant is priced at Rs 64,999 while the 16GB RAM + 512GB storage variant is priced at Rs 69,999 and they come in "Flowy Emerald" and "Silky Black" colours.

Currently, buyers can get an instant discount of Rs 2,000 on ICICI Bank netbanking and HDFC Bank credit cards. They can also get an exchange bonus of up to Rs 12,000 on this smartphone.

OnePlus 12 5G specifications

OnePlus 12 features a 6.82-inch quad-HD+ LTPO OLED screen that offers an adaptive refresh rate of 120Hz and 4,500 nits of peak brightness. It is powered by Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset. It offers up to 16GB RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage. The smartphone also comes with an IP65 rating for water and dust resistance.

In terms of camera, OnePlus 12 features Hasselblad cameras that include a 50MP Sony LYT-808 primary lens, a 64MP telephoto camera and a 48MP ultra-wide angle lens. For selfies, it comes with a 32MP front-facing camera.

OnePlus 12 5G houses a 5,400 mAh battery that supports 100W SuperVOOC charging. OnePlus claims that it can give two days of battery life in just 26 minutes of charging. It comes with an in-display fingerprint sensor and a Type C port for charging.

In other news, OnePlus is expected to launch OnePlus Nord 4 in India soon. The mid-range smartphone is likely to come with a Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3 chipset, a 1.5K resolution display, a 50MP dual rear camera setup and a 5,500 mAh battery that supports 100W fast charging.

