OnePlus 12 India price, early bird offers leaked online ahead of January 23 launch

OnePlus 12 series is set to launch in India on January 23 i.e. tomorrow. Ahead of the launch, the India price, sale offers, and sale dates of the upcoming OnePlus 12 and OnePlus 12R smartphones have been leaked online. As per the variant launched in China, OnePlus 12 will be powered by Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor, will have up to 16GB of RAM. It will support 100W wired SuperVOOC charging.

As per tipster Abhishek Yadav, OnePlus 12 is likely to launch at a starting price of Rs 64,999. The 16GB RAM variant, on the other hand, is expected to be priced at Rs 69,999.

In addition to this, another tipster Ishan Aggrawal has announced that the two upcoming smartphones will be available with bank offers, exchange bonus and options for no-cost EMI. He further added that the first 1,000 orders will receive gifts, up to 50 per cent off on protection plan and a 3,000 discount on OnePlus Pad.

Just like the OnePlus 11, the OnePlus 12 will also feature 4 years of Android OS upgrades.



Early bird benefits for 12/12R:

- Exchange bonus

- Bank discount

- Gift for first 1K orders

- Up to 50% off on Protection Plan

- No-cost EMI

- ₹3K off on OnePlus Pad#OnePlus12Series pic.twitter.com/yCh3acF6jc January 21, 2024

OnePlus 12 5G expected specifications

Going by the variant launched in China, OnePlus 12 5G is likely to feature a 6.82-inch quad-HD+ LTPO OLED screen that offers an adaptive refresh rate of 120Hz. It is confirmed to be powered by Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset and might offer up to 24GB RAM and up to 1TB of inbuilt storage.

In terms of camera, OnePlus 12 is expected to feature Hasselblad cameras that include a 50MP Sony LYT-808 primary lens, a 64MP telephoto camera and a 48MP ultra-wide angle lens. For selfies, it might come with a 32MP front facing camera. OnePlus 12 5G is expected to house a 5,400 mAh battery that supports 100W SuperVOOC charging.

OnePlus 12R 5G expected specifications

Not much has been revealed about this smartphone yet. According to tipster Yogesh Brar, OnePlus 12R is likely to be powered by Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset and offer up to 16GB RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage. The OnePlus 12R will also be available with two colour options and a triple camera lens. The phone has a circular camera island, similar to the OnePlus 12.

