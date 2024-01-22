WhatsApp users may get new feature to easily share photos, videos with people nearby

WhatsApp is set to enhance its user experience with the introduction of a new feature that allows users to share files with people nearby. This development comes after the messaging giant announced a feature enabling users to share files up to 2GB in size.

According to WABetaInfo, a website that tracks the beta version of the WhatsApp application, the latest WhatsApp beta for Android 2.24.2.20 update reveals an innovative file sharing option that is both secure and convenient. Users looking to share files will need to have the ‘People nearby’ section open on their devices, ensuring that file exchanges occur within close proximity.

A unique aspect of this feature is its end-to-end encryption, guaranteeing that shared files remain secure even when transferred outside a WhatsApp chat or in an unfamiliar network environment. Users will initiate the sharing process by shaking their device, generating a share request.

This new addition promises several benefits including quick file transfers ideal for situations requiring immediate exchanges. Privacy remains paramount as phone numbers are concealed from non-contacts during every file exchange.

As per the information provided by WABetaInfo, this feature is still under development and expected to be available in a future app update. Stay up-to-date on WhatsApp news by following WABetaInfo where you can also discover other new features for WhatsApp beta for Android, iOS, Web/Desktop, and Windows.

