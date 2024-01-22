Ram Mandir inauguration: Ola CEO Bhavish Aggrawal shares Sanskrit poem written by 'India’s own AI' Krutrim

Ram Mandir in Ayodhya was inaugurated today by PM Narendra Modi. Congratulating Indian citizens on the same, Ola CEO Bhavish Aggarwal shared a Sanskrit poem on the occasion. Notably, the poem share on X is generated by the company’s own AI tool called Krutrim, a GPT-4-like chatbot.

Bhavish wrote on X, “Ayodhya is the true embodiment of Bharat, and it is a momentous day today that transcends beyond faith alone. It’s a moment of cultural renaissance for our country, which will be instrumental in our efforts of nation building. Our future will be built with the strength and inspiration of our heritage and culture. Like our Hon. PM said today, from Ram se Rashtra, and Dev se Desh! Here's a poem in Sanskrit in honour of the Ram Mandir inauguration, generated by Krutrim, India’s own AI.”

For the unversed, Krutrim is a large language model (LLM) developed by Ola, the ride hailing company. Ola CEO Bhavish Aggrawal announced the LLM back in December 2023 at an event in Bengaluru. He described it as “India’s own AI”. It was revealed that the LLM is trained on more than 2 trillion ‘tokens’. These tokens are sub-words used in conversations.

Krutrim is capable of understanding 20 Indian languages and is designed to generate in 10 of them including Hindi, Kannada, Marathi, Odiya, Telugu and more. The developer, Krutrim Si Designs, claims that this LLM is larger than OpenAI’s GPT-4 in Indic language support.

Aggrawal had stated, “India-first AI model should understand the uniqueness and the right cultural context. It needs to be trained in unique data sets specific to us. And on top of it all, it needs to be accessible to India, with India-first cost structure.”

This Ola LLM Krutrim is still under development, but a basic version called Krutrim Base is available for free personal and non-commercial use. A more advanced version, Krutrim Pro, is expected to be released later in 2024.

