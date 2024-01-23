OnePlus 12 launch today: Check expected price, features, other specifications

OnePlus is set to launch its latest flagship smartphones, the OnePlus 12 and OnePlus 12R, today. The event, dubbed “Smooth Beyond Belief,” will kickstart at 7:30 PM in India. Users who have bought passes for the event can witness it from the venue, Pragati Maidan in New Delhi, while the rest can virtually experience it via YouTube.

OnePlus 12

The hero product of OnePlus’s launch event will be the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3-powered OnePlus 12. The OnePlus 12 is expected to be a massive upgrade over its predecessor and will offer features like a 4th Gen Hasselblad camera system, a 5,500 mAh battery, and wireless charging. The device is also confirmed to include one of the brightest 2K resolution AMOLED screens with a 120Hz refresh rate. It is also confirmed that the OnePlus 12 will receive four years of major software updates.

OnePlus 12R

The company has also confirmed the launch of the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2-powered OnePlus 12R. The OnePlus 12R also gets some upgrades, featuring a metal frame with an overall design and build quality similar to the OnePlus 12.

OnePlus Buds 3

In addition to the smartphones, OnePlus will also unveil the OnePlus Buds 3. The Buds 3 is expected to offer better audio quality and noise cancellation capabilities when compared to the OnePlus Buds 2 Pro.

Expected price and offers

According to the information provided by tipster Abhishek Yadav, the OnePlus 12 is anticipated to debut with a base price of Rs 64,999. Meanwhile, the variant with 16GB RAM is projected to have a price tag of Rs 69,999. The OnePlus 12R is said to be available for purchase in February.

Besides this, another tipster, Ishan Aggrawal, has revealed that the upcoming smartphones will come with bank deals, trade-in bonuses, and no-cost EMI options. He also mentioned that the initial 1,000 orders will be rewarded with gifts, a discount of up to 50 per cent on the protection plan, and a Rs 3,000 reduction on the OnePlus Pad.

