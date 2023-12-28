OnePlus 12, OnePlus 12R set to launch in India on January 23: Expected price, specs, more

OnePlus 12 series is set to debut in India on January 23. The smartphone series will include OnePlus 12 5G and OnePlus 12R 5G. The company has revealed that OnePlus 12 will be powered by Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset, same as the newly launched iQOO 12 5G. Notably, iQOO 12 5G is launched in India at a starting price of Rs 52,999.

Since OnePlus 11R is a rebranded version of OnePlus Ace 2, OnePlus 12R 5G is likely to be the rebranded version of OnePlus Ace 3 that is set to launch in China on January 4.

OnePlus 12 5G, OnePlus 12R leaked India price

As per the tipster Yogesh Brar, OnePlus 12 is likely to launch a starting price between Rs 58,000 to Rs 60,000. Notably, OnePlus 11 5G was launched in India at a starting price of Rs 56,999 earlier this year. In terms of colour, OnePlus 12 will be available in a Flowy Emerald colour option.

As for the OnePlus 12R 5G pricing, it is expected to be priced between Rs 40,000 to Rs 42,000. The OnePlus 12R will be available in two colour options: Cool Blue and Iron Gray.

OnePlus 12 5G expected specifications

Going by the variant launched in China, OnePlus 12 5G is likely to feature a 6.82-inch quad-HD+ LTPO OLED screen that offers an adaptive refresh rate of 120Hz. It is confirmed to be powered by Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset and might offer up to 24GB RAM and up to 1TB of inbuilt storage.

In terms of camera, OnePlus 12 is expected to feature Hasselblad cameras that include a 50MP Sony LYT-808 primary lens, a 64MP telephoto camera and a 48MP ultra-wide angle lens. For selfies, it might come with a 32MP front facing camera. OnePlus 12 5G is expected to house a 5,400 mAh battery that supports 100W SuperVOOC charging.

OnePlus 12R 5G expected specifications

Not much has been revealed about this smartphone yet. According to tipster Yogesh Brar, OnePlus 12R is likely to be powered by Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset and offer up to 16 GB RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage. The OnePlus 12R will also be available with two colour options and a triple camera lens. The phone has a circular camera island, similar to the OnePlus 12.

