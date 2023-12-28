Apple iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus available at discounts of up to Rs 15,000 on Flipkart ; check price, deals

Flipkart is offering major discounts on Apple iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus during its Winter Fest sale in India. The e-commerce platform is offering discount of up to Rs 15,000 on the two iPhone models as compared to their price on Apple Store online. In addition to this, buyers will also get bank offer on the purchase of these iPhones. If you are planning to buy iPhone 13 or iPhone 15, keep reading to find out the best platforms to buy them from now.

Apple iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus discount

Apple iPhone 14 is available at a starting price of Rs 69,900 on the official Apple website. However, it is available at a starting price of Rs 57,999 on Flipkart. Buyers will get a discount of Rs 12,000 on the purchase of this handset. Customers will also get an instant discount of 10 per cent of up to Rs 750 on HFDC Bank credit cards EMI transactions.

Apple iPhone 14 Plus is selling at Rs 79,900 on the official Apple site. It is available at Rs 64,999 on Flipkart, bringing down the cost by Rs 15,000. Just like for iPhone 14, buyers will get an instant discount of Rs 750 on HDFC Bank credit card EMI transactions.

Apple iPhone 13 offer

In case you are planning to buy iPhone 13, Amazon is the right platform to buy it from currently. iPhone 13 is selling at Rs 53,499 on Amazon. Amazon Pay ICICI Bank credit card holders are eligible to get an additional Rs 2,409 on the purchase.

Apple iPhone 15 offer

As for iPhone 15, it is selling at a starting price of Rs 77,900 on Flipkart currently. Buyers will get an instant discount of Rs 5,000 on HDFC Bank credit cards EMI transactions bringing the cost down to Rs 72,900, down from the launch price of Rs 79,900.

However, you can get iPhone 15 for just Rs 72,000 if you have Amazon Pay ICICI bank credit card. On Amazon, iPhone 15 is listed at Rs 74,900. Buyers will get an additional Rs 3,745 discount on the iPhone if they pay using Amazon Pay ICICI bank credit card. This will bring the cost down to Rs 71,155.

