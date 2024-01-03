OnePlus 12R display, battery details officially revealed ahead of Jan 23 India launch; see details

As the countdown begins for the much-anticipated OnePlus 12 launch event on January 23, the company has teased fans with a sneak peek into its devices. Among the revelations, OnePlus has officially disclosed pivotal details regarding the OnePlus 12R.

Employing a fourth-generation LTPO 120Hz ProXDR display, OnePlus remains tight-lipped about the screen's dimensions, despite leaks suggesting a generous 6.78-inch panel. Crucially, the incorporation of LTPO technology promises an adaptive refresh rate, conserving battery life—an industry trend seen in leading Android models.

Eclipsing previous OnePlus powerhouses, the 12R is set to house a colossal 5,500mAh battery unit, setting a new benchmark in the brand's history. While additional particulars remain veiled, enthusiasts are poised to receive a comprehensive overview on January 4, coinciding with the anticipated unveiling of the OnePlus Ace series.

Charge up to take your game to another level



The #OnePlus12R comes with our biggest battery ever!



Get notified: https://t.co/i4dMT6pJ8P pic.twitter.com/Fz1RnMzpBa — OnePlus India (@OnePlus_IN) January 2, 2024

Echoing leaks surrounding the OnePlus Ace 3, purportedly synonymous with the OnePlus 12R, an array of comprehensive specifications has surfaced. Reports speculate a 6.78-inch display, harnessing the cutting-edge LTPO 4.0 technology, dynamically optimizing refresh rates from 1Hz to 120Hz—an exceptional feat in battery optimisation.

The Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset could power the device. The device might boast up to 16GB LPDDR5X RAM coupled with 256GB UFS 4.0 storage.

Camera enthusiasts are in for a treat, with rumours hinting at a triple rear camera setup, featuring a high-resolution 50-megapixel Sony IMX890 sensor alongside an 8-megapixel ultrawide angle camera and a 2-megapixel macro sensor. The powerhouse could be fueled by a 5,500mAh battery, fortified by 100W fast charging—a recipe for enduring performance.

The OnePlus 12R is anticipated to launch in Gold, Iron Gray, and Cool Blue colour variants.

