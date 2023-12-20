Top smartphone launches in January 2024: OnePlus 12, Redmi Note 13 series, Samsung Galaxy S24 series

Smartphone brands like Samsung, OnePlus, Vivo, Xiaomi and more are set to begin year 2024 with major launches. Some of the popular smartphones launching next month include OnePlus 12, OnePlus 12R, Samsung Galaxy S24 series, Redmi Note 13 series, Vivo X100 series and more. Here are the expected launch dates, specifications and prices of these upcoming phones.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 13 series (January 4)

Xiaomi will launch its mid-range Redmi Note 13 series in India on January 4. This series is expected to include Redmi Note 13, Redmi Note 13 Pro and Redmi Note 13 Pro+. Since the three models have already made their way to China, they are likely to have similar specifications for India. All three models are expected to feature a 6.67-inch AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 120Hz.

In terms of the chipset, Redmi Note 13 is expected to feature the Mediatek Dimensity 6080 SoC, the Pro model is likely to be powered by Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 SoC and the Redmi Note 13 Pro+ could be powered by MediaTek Dimensity 7200 Ultra SoC.

As for the camera, the Redmi Note 13 model is expected to come with a 100MP dual rear camera setup while the Pro models are likely to feature a triple rear camera setup with a 200MP Samsung ISOCELL HP3 primary sensor, with optical image stabilisation (OIS). On the front, they all might come with a 16MP selfie camera.

In the battery department, Redmi Note 13 series is expected to house a 5,000 mAh battery.

OnePlus 12 series (January 23)

OnePlus will launch OnePlus 12 and OnePlus 12R in India on January 23 at 7.30 pm. Going by the variant launched in China, OnePlus 12 5G is likely to feature a 6.82-inch quad-HD+ LTPO OLED screen that offers an adaptive refresh rate of 120Hz. It is confirmed to be powered by Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset and might offer up to 24GB RAM and up to 1TB of inbuilt storage.

In terms of camera, OnePlus 12 is expected to feature Hasselblad cameras that include a 50MP Sony LYT-808 primary lens, a 64MP telephoto camera and a 48MP ultra wide angle lens. For selfies, it might come with a 32MP front facing camera. OnePlus 12 5G is expected to house a 5,400 mAh battery that supports 100W SuperVOOC charging.

Vivo X100 series

Already debuted in China, Vivo X100 series is set to launch in India soon. The series is likely to include Vivo X100 and Vivo X100 Pro. As per the variants launched in China, the Vivo X100 series is likely to run on Android 14-based OriginOS 4 and feature curved 6.78-inch 8 LTPO AMOLED display with up to 120Hz refresh rate. The two models are expected to be powered by MediaTek Dimensity 9300 chipset, coupled with Vivo’s V3 chip.

In terms of camera, both Vivo X100 series models are likely to come with Zeiss-branded triple rear camera that house a 50MP primary sensor. The Vivo X100 is expected to be equipped with a 5,000 mAh battery that supports 120W fast charging while the Pro model might come with a 5,400 mAh battery that supports 100W wired charging and 50W wireless charging.

Samsung Galaxy S24 series

Samsung is set to launch its flagship Galaxy S24 series globally in mid-January 2024. Details are scarce but it is expected that the company will launch three models: Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23+ and Galaxy S23 Ultra under this smartphone series.

