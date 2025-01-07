OnePlus 13 series launch today: Here's what to expect and how to watch event LIVE

OnePlus is set to unveil its latest flagship devices, the OnePlus 13 Series, at its much-anticipated Winter Launch Event today. Alongside the smartphones, the company will also introduce a refreshed version of its OnePlus Buds Pro 3. Here’s a detailed look at what to expect from the event.

Related Articles

The event kicks off at 9:00 PM IST and will be live-streamed globally. Indian viewers can catch the action live on the OnePlus India YouTube channel. You can also view the launch event live using the embed at the end of this article.

The OnePlus 13 Series includes two models: the OnePlus 13 and the OnePlus 13R.

The OnePlus 13 is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite. The OnePlus 13R features the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3, which is last year's flagship. Both models come with a massive 6000mAh battery, the largest in any OnePlus smartphone to date. The new OnePlus 13 comes with an IP68/IP69 rating, making it resistant to water and dust.

The OnePlus 13 Series focuses on photography with the OnePlus 13 featuring a Hasselblad-powered triple-camera setup. Key highlights include the Clear Burst feature.

The OnePlus 13 comes in three colours: Midnight Ocean, made with micro-fibre vegan leather for durability and a premium feel, Arctic Dawn, featuring a surface-based glass coating that resists fingerprints, and Black Eclipse, offering a classic option for most buyers. The OnePlus 13R is available in Nebula Noir and Astral Trail and features Gorilla Glass 7i on both the front and back, paired with a slim 8mm aluminium frame for a sleek appearance.

The OnePlus 13 Series runs on OxygenOS 15, which incorporates AI features. Highlights include AI Unblur and AI Detail Boost for better photo quality, Intelligent Search, which allows users to find files using natural language prompts, and AI-powered tools to enhance productivity and simplify daily tasks.

The OnePlus Buds Pro 3 is also getting a refresh with a new Sapphire Blue colour, designed to complement the OnePlus 13’s Midnight Ocean variant. These earbuds now include AI Translation, a feature that works with the OnePlus 13 Series for real-time language assistance.

Pricing details for the OnePlus 13 Series and OnePlus Buds Pro 3 are expected to be announced during the event. Based on the brand’s history, these devices are likely to compete with other premium smartphones from Samsung, Apple, Xiaomi, Vivo and Oppo.

Stay tuned for updates on pricing, availability, and first impressions from the launch event.