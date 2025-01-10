OnePlus 13 series to go on sale in India today: Check all offers on OnePlus 13, new Buds Pro 3

The OnePlus 13 smartphone will be available for purchase in India, starting today. The new flagship model from OnePlus is priced from ₹69,999 and comes in three configurations: 12GB RAM with 256GB storage, 16GB RAM with 512GB storage, and 24GB RAM with 1TB storage. It is available in Midnight Ocean, Arctic Dawn, and Black Eclipse colours. Customers can purchase it online via OnePlus.in, the OnePlus Store app, and Amazon.in, as well as offline at OnePlus Experience Stores, Reliance Digital, Croma, and Vijay Sales.

Related Articles

Featuring a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite processor, the OnePlus 13 includes a 6,000mAh Silicon NanoStack battery for extended use. It boasts a 2K 120Hz ProXDR display with a DisplayMate A++ rating and comes with IP68 and IP69 certifications for water and dust resistance. The smartphone is equipped with a triple-camera system developed with Hasselblad, featuring a 50MP Sony LYT-808 main sensor, a 50MP ultra-wide lens, and a 50MP telephoto lens with 10X AI zoom. It runs on OxygenOS 15, offering features such as Intelligent Search, AI Translation, and photo enhancement tools like AI Unblur and AI Detail Boost.

Launch offer

As a launch offer, OnePlus is providing a 180-Day Phone Replacement Plan for all OnePlus 13 devices purchased before February 13, 2025. This plan allows for a free replacement in case of hardware issues within the first six months of purchase.

Alongside the smartphone, the OnePlus Buds Pro 3 in Sapphire Blue are also on sale for ₹11,999, with a limited-time discount of ₹1,000, making it ₹10,999. ICICI Bank Credit Card holders can avail an additional ₹1,000 discount, bringing the price down to ₹9,999. The Buds Pro 3 feature Steady Connect technology for stable Bluetooth connections and an extended range of up to 360 metres in open spaces. They support AI Translation when paired with the OnePlus 13, enabling bilingual conversations. Other features include fast charging, Google Spatial Audio, noise cancellation, and intuitive touch controls.

Both the OnePlus 13 and Buds Pro 3 are available online and offline starting today, with EMI options of up to six months at no extra cost. The launch offers on the Buds Pro 3 are valid until January 26, 2025.