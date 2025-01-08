OnePlus 13 series launched in India: Check best bank offers, price details and specs of OnePlus 13, OnePlus 13R

OnePlus has launched its much-awaited OnePlus 13 series in India, featuring the flagship OnePlus 13 and the more affordable OnePlus 13R. These smartphones offer top-notch specifications and advanced features aimed at both tech enthusiasts and casual users. Here's a detailed look at their pricing, offers, and key specifications.

Detailed pricing

The OnePlus 13 series is available in various configurations. The OnePlus 13 starts at ₹69,999 for the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage variant, with the premium 24GB RAM + 1TB model priced at ₹84,999. It is available in Midnight Ocean, Black Eclipse, and Arctic Dawn colours. The OnePlus 13R, which is more budget-friendly, begins at ₹42,999 for the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage version, with a 16GB RAM + 512GB storage option at ₹49,999. Colour choices for the 13R include Nebula Noir and Astral Trail.

Bank offers

OnePlus is offering attractive deals, including up to ₹5,000 off on the OnePlus 13 and ₹3,000 off on the OnePlus 13R for ICICI Bank cardholders. Both models come with no-interest EMI plans—up to 24 months for the OnePlus 13 and 12 months for the OnePlus 13R. Existing OnePlus users can avail of an exchange bonus of up to ₹7,000 on the OnePlus 13 and ₹3,000 on the OnePlus 13R. The OnePlus 13 will be available from January 10, while the OnePlus 13R will go on sale starting January 13.

Both smartphones run on Android 15-based OxygenOS 15, featuring AI-powered tools like Intelligent Search and AI Notes. They support “5.5G” connectivity in collaboration with Jio for enhanced network performance. The OnePlus 13 is equipped with Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Elite processor and a 6.82-inch quad-curved AMOLED display with a 3168x1440 resolution and 4500 nits peak brightness. It includes a triple-camera setup co-developed with Hasselblad, featuring three 50MP sensors. A 6000mAh battery with 100W wired and 50W wireless charging ensures ample power. The OnePlus 13R features a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip, a 6.78-inch AMOLED display, and a 50MP primary camera, supported by an 8MP ultra-wide lens and a 50MP telephoto sensor. It also has a 6000mAh battery with 80W wired charging.

The OnePlus 13 carries IP68 + IP69 certifications, while the OnePlus 13R has Gorilla Glass 7i and an IP65 rating. Additionally, OnePlus introduced a new Sapphire Blue variant of its Buds Pro 3 at ₹11,999, a 50W AIRVOOC magnetic charger for ₹5,999, and magnetic cases starting at ₹1,299. With competitive pricing and premium features, the OnePlus 13 series is poised to impact the Indian smartphone market significantly, catering to diverse user needs.