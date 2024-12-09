'Deficiency in service': OnePlus fined ₹5,000 for not providing user manual to Bengaluru customer

OnePlus India Technology Pvt Ltd has been directed to pay a fine of ₹5,000 to a Bengaluru resident for failing to provide a user manual at the time of purchase, highlighting the importance of companies fulfilling basic post-sale obligations. According to a The Times of India report, the Bengaluru consumer disputes redressal commission ruled against the smartphone maker for its “sheer negligence and indifference” toward customer service.

The case was brought forward by SM Ramesh, a resident of Sanjay Nagar in North Bengaluru, who purchased a OnePlus Nord CE 3 smartphone for ₹24,598. At the time of purchase, he was not provided with a user manual, which caused significant inconvenience. Ramesh reportedly struggled to locate essential details such as warranty information and the company's address, both of which are typically included in the manual. Although OnePlus provided the manual in April 2023, four months after the purchase, Ramesh chose to approach the consumer disputes redressal commission in June, citing a “deficiency in service” by the company.

Consumer panel calls out OnePlus for negligence

In its November 29 order, the consumer panel strongly criticised OnePlus India for its lack of attention to customer needs. Terming the company’s actions as “sheer negligence and indifference,” the commission ruled in favour of the complainant and ordered OnePlus to pay ₹5,000 as compensation for the inconvenience caused. The case underscores how failure to meet even seemingly small service expectations can lead to legal repercussions and consumer backlash.

Similar case: IKEA fined over carry bag charges

This is not the first instance of a company being penalised for service-related lapses. In October 2022, Swedish furniture giant IKEA was fined ₹3,000 for charging a Bengaluru woman ₹20 for a carry bag featuring the company’s logo. The incident took place at IKEA’s Nagasandra showroom, and the customer filed a complaint with the consumer panel in March 2023.

The commission ruled in favour of the customer, directing IKEA to refund the ₹20 with interest and pay ₹1,000 as compensation for harassment, along with ₹2,000 for legal expenses. The order served as a reminder that businesses cannot pass on operational costs to customers or inconvenience them for basic services.

Rising consumer awareness

Both cases reflect a growing trend where Indian consumers are increasingly aware of their rights and willing to hold large corporations accountable for service deficiencies, no matter how minor they may appear. The rulings reinforce the importance of transparency, accountability, and adherence to fair business practices, sending a strong message to companies operating in India.

From failing to provide user manuals to charging for carry bags, these incidents highlight that no detail is too small when it comes to customer service. As companies compete for consumer loyalty, ensuring compliance with basic standards and prioritising customer satisfaction will remain critical to maintaining trust.