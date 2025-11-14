OnePlus 15 launches in India with triple-chip power, 165Hz display and 7300mAh battery

India now has its first Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 smartphone with the arrival of the OnePlus 15, unveiled today as the brand’s most ambitious performance flagship yet. Launched at a starting price of Rs 72,999, the phone introduces a new triple-chip architecture, major camera upgrades, next-gen AI features and a significantly larger battery.

Robin Liu, CEO of OnePlus India, said the new device builds on the company’s core philosophy of speed and fluidity. “At OnePlus, our philosophy has always been to push the boundaries of mobile technology to create devices that truly enhance our users’ lives,” he said. “The OnePlus 15 is the culmination of this belief. Building on our legacy of a fast and smooth experience, we’ve created the ultimate performance flagship, engineered so you can power on and leave the limits off.”

The OnePlus 15 runs on three dedicated chips that work together for smoother gaming and multitasking. The Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 sits at the centre, joined by a new touch response chip with up to 3200Hz sampling and a Wi-Fi chip for more stable connectivity in crowded networks.

The phone also brings a redesigned cooling system with aerogel insulation and white graphite, helping the device maintain performance during extended gaming sessions.

The display is another highlight. OnePlus has introduced an industry-first 1.5K 165Hz LTPO screen with peak outdoor brightness up to 1800 nits and ultra-low 1-nit dimming for night use. TÜV Rheinland Intelligent Eye Care 5.0 certification adds further comfort for long viewing periods.

Gamers get additional hardware support via a ±4000 DPS UAV-grade gyroscope that promises steadier aim and minimal drift.

OnePlus has equipped the phone with a 7300mAh Silicon NanoStack battery, the largest ever on a OnePlus flagship. It promises over 80 per cent health after four years. With 120W SUPERVOOC charging, a full charge takes roughly 39 minutes, while 50W AIRVOOC covers wireless needs.

The OnePlus 15 features a triple 50MP camera setup powered by the company’s DetailMax Engine. The system includes a main camera with OIS, an ultra-wide with autofocus for macro work, and a periscope telephoto with 3.5x optical and 7x lossless zoom capabilities.

Users can shoot 4K 120fps Dolby Vision video, while LOG support and real-time LUT previews offer more flexibility for professional creators.

OxygenOS 16 introduces Plus Mind, a new AI-powered knowledge base accessible via a dedicated button or gesture. Saved content is searchable and can be used with Google Gemini for personalised suggestions.

Other tools include AI Writer, AI Recorder with real-time transcription, and AI Portrait Glow for enhanced photos. Eligible users also get a three-month trial of Google AI Pro.

Parallel Processing 2.0 and Dual App Control add system-wide smoothness and new multitasking options.

The OnePlus 15 comes in Infinite Black, Sand Storm and Ultra Violet finishes.

Durability gets a major boost with the phone carrying IP66, IP68, IP69 and IP69K ratings, putting it among the most rugged flagships on the market.

The OnePlus 15 is available in two variants:

• 12GB RAM + 256GB storage at Rs 72,999

• 16GB RAM + 512GB storage at Rs 79,999

Launch offers include bank discounts, trade-in bonuses for OnePlus users, no-cost EMI options, free OnePlus Nord Buds 3 and a 180-day phone replacement plan along with lifetime display warranty.

Open sales begin on 13 November on OnePlus.in, Amazon.in, the OnePlus Store app and offline retail partners.