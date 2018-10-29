OnePlus 6T launch today: How to watch live and everything we know so far

The much-hyped OnePlus 6T will come out from under the covers in a few hours time. This mid-cycle flagship will succeed the existing flagship from the company, the OnePlus 6. As can be gathered from the pre-launch ad campaign and several reports before that, OnePlus is going to introduce the under-display fingerprint sensor with its next launch. The Chinese smartphone maker is touting this feature as the USP of OnePlus 6T, along with improved camera functionality and bigger battery.

The OnePlus 6T is most likely going to sport the same internals as the OnePlus 6, which means a Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 SoC under the hood, with 6GB or 8GB of RAM and upto 256GB of internal storage. The camera modules on OnePlus 6T are expected to be the same as the OnePlus 6 - a 16MP and a 20MP sensor at the back and a 16MP shooter at the front. OnePlus does claim to have improved the camera functionality on the OnePlus 6T.

Coming to what's new with the OnePlus 6T, the device will not have a physical fingerprint reader. The sensor has been placed under the screen, which puts OnePlus 6T in league with the likes of Oppo Find X, Oppo R17, Xiaomi Mi 8 Explorer, Huawei Mate 20 Pro, and Vivo NEX.

A waterdrop notch at the top of the screen seems eminent too. Conventionally, OnePlus flagships are known to take design cues from their counterparts at Oppo as they have the same parent company. With the Oppo R17 and R17 Pro featuring a teardrop notch, chances are high that the OnePlus 6T will have one too, which means more screen real estate.

OnePlus has decided to do away with the 3.5mm audio jack in the OnePlus 6T, and only have a USB Type-C port. A USB Type-C version of the OnePlus Bullets earphone was launched recently to somewhat help with the transition. A 3,700mAh battery is expected to show up with the OnePlus 6T. Also, the device will run Oxygen OS based on Android 9.0 Pie.

How to watch OnePlus 6T launch event LIVE

OnePlus had to push its launch event for its next flagship from a day ahead to October 29 so that it does not clash with Apple's launch event on October 30. The keynote in New York will begin at 11:00 am EDT and will be streamed live via YouTube. The event will also be watched at the official OnePlus 6T launch page, https://www.oneplus.in/6t/launch.

Simultaneously with the New York launch event, the OnePlus 6T will be launched in India at an event in Delhi from 8:30 pm today. It is also the first time that an OnePlus device is being launched in UAE.

Expected pricing and availability

There is no clarity on the pricing of the OnePlus 6T yet, but OnePlus is likely to follow convention and price its new launch higher than the OnePlus 6. The OnePlus 6T is expected to be priced around $600 (around Rs 44,000). A listing on a European website, which now has been removed, suggested that the 8GB/128GB variant of the OnePlus 6T would be priced around EUR 569 (around Rs 47,600).

The OnePlus 6T goes on sale from November 2, and is already available for pre-booking on Amazon India for two more days. It can also be picked from the pop-up events OnePlus is hosting in 12 locations across nine cities on November 2.

Edited by Vivek Punj

Also Read: Should you junk your old iPhone and buy the new OnePlus 6T?