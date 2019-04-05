OnePlus 7 images leaked again; sports pop-up selfie camera, triple rear-camera

OnePlus 7 has witnessed numerous leaks over the last few months giving us a fair idea as what the phone would look like. Most of the specs of OnePlus 7 are already known and now a new set of high resolution images have emerged, showcasing the phone from all the angles. The latest set of images was created by a case maker and shows the actual device and gives complete details.

As per the leaks, OnePlus 7 will have a complete edge-to-edge diaplsy panel, inspired by the Vivo V15 Pro and Oppo F11 Pro. There are chances the OnePlus 7 will also have a pop-up selfie camera powered by a motor and placed at an off-center position. The OnePlus 7 will again come with an in-display fingerprint scanner and boast an impressive screen-to-body ratio.

As far as the rear cameras are concerned, OnePlus 7 is expected to get a triple camera setup with a 48-MP primary shooter having a Sony IMX586 sensor. Apart from the 48-MP sensor, the rear camera will also feature a wide-angle camera and a depth sensor/TOF sensor.

Most other features would remain the same as tey were in OnePlus 6T, including the alert slider, volume rocker and the power button. Sim tray would move to the bottom of the phone to make way for the pop-up selfie camera. The USB-C port would also remain at the bottom. As with OnePlus 6T, there won't be a headphone jack with the OnePlus 7.

OnePlus has not revealed a launch date yet but the OnePlus 7 could land in May or June.

OnePlus 7 is expected to be a good follow-up device after OnePlus 6T. The company had also launched OnePlus 6T McLaren Edition in India to celebrate its fifth anniversary. Inspired by and made in partnership with McLaren Racing Limited, OnePlus' McLaren Edition phone with 10GB of RAM and a 30 W Wrap Charger was 50% faster than the standard OnePlus 6T.