OnePlus Ace 7 series launch: From a cooling fan to a 200MP camera, 4 upgrades to expect

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Built-in cooling fan could set the phones apart

The most distinctive reported feature is an active cooling fan, which could help the OnePlus Ace 7 series manage heat during extended gaming sessions. According to 91mobiles, images circulating online show two phones with orange-and-white and blue-and-white gradient finishes.

The two devices seem to have a square rear camera module in the top-left corner, with two camera lenses and vents situated on its left and lower edges. Since the front design allows for the installation of an active cooling fan, it is similar to the one used in OPPO's K13 Turbo series.

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If implemented, the system could draw in cooler air and expel hot air through the vents, helping reduce thermal throttling. This occurs when a phone lowers its performance to control heat during demanding workloads.

The images also appear to show a configurable Snap Key, volume buttons, a USB Type-C port, a bottom speaker grille and ACE branding on the rear. These details remain subject to confirmation.

A 185Hz display could target mobile gamers

The OnePlus Ace 7 and Ace 7 Pro are reportedly expected to feature a 6.78-inch flat OLED display with 1.5K resolution and a 185Hz refresh rate, according to specifications attributed to Debayan Roy (@Gadgetsdata) on X.

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A higher refresh rate lets the display update more often, making supported games, scrolling, and animations appear smoother. The phones could also support a 165Hz refresh rate across the system, rather than restricting it to selected applications.

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The display could be similar in specifications to the panel reported for the OnePlus 16, although the Ace 7 series may use a more affordable panel to maintain its position below the flagship range.

Actual gaming performance will depend on software optimisation and whether individual games support the higher refresh rates.

Snapdragon chips could power the Ace 7 and Ace 7 Pro

Performance is another area where the two phones could differ. The OnePlus Ace 7 Pro is expected to feature the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5, while the standard Ace 7 could use the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 V, reportedly a scaled-down version of the same processor.

Combined with the reported cooling system, these chips could help the phones sustain performance during demanding gaming sessions. However, benchmarks and real-world testing will be needed to show how much difference the hardware makes.

OnePlus has not confirmed either processor or shared performance figures for the upcoming devices.

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A 9,000mAh battery and 200MP camera are also expected

The OnePlus Ace 7 series could feature a 9,000mAh battery, with charging speeds reportedly ranging between 90W and 100W. If confirmed, the capacity could appeal to gamers or those who prefer fewer charging breaks.

Camera hardware could distinguish the two models. The standard Ace 7 is expected to feature a 200MP primary rear camera and a 16MP front camera. The Ace 7 Pro could add a 50MP telephoto camera with 3.5x optical zoom. Both phones are also expected to use OPPO's LUMO imaging pipeline, which is designed to improve colour reproduction and balance highlights, according to reports.

For India, 91mobiles reports that the Ace 7 could arrive under Realme branding, following the Ace 6T's launch in India as the OnePlus 15R. The Ace 7 Pro's potential branding and positioning within Realme's GT or Neo series remain unclear. OnePlus has yet to confirm the series' launch date, pricing or India availability.