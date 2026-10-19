OnePlus 16 India launch soon? Three variants reportedly enter software testing

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OnePlus 16 global and Indian variants under testing

According to tipster Abhishek Yadav's post on X, OnePlus is testing software for the global and Indian variants of the OnePlus 16 under three model numbers: CPH2901, CPH2903 and CPH2905.

The model numbers indicate that different variants are being tested, but they do not confirm a launch date or guarantee that the smartphone will reach India. OnePlus has yet to officially announce the OnePlus 16's availability in the country.

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OnePlus 16R could support 185Hz gaming

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The X post also mentions PYP110 and CPH2887 appearing in a high-refresh-rate gaming list. According to the tipster, PYP110 supports 185Hz in games and is likely linked to the OnePlus 16R.

The post also says this device differs from the OnePlus Ace 7 and Ace 7 Pro. However, the identification of PYP110 as the OnePlus 16R remains unconfirmed, and OnePlus has not officially announced the device.

A higher refresh rate can make supported games appear smoother, although the actual experience depends on game compatibility and whether the device can sustain the required frame rates. For those interested in gaming-focused smartphones, the reported 185Hz support could be worth watching.

For now, the software testing details provide an indication of OnePlus's ongoing device development, but the company is yet to confirm the OnePlus 16 or OnePlus 16R's India launch plans.