OnePlus announces early access to Android 15 beta; check phones that can download new OS

OnePlus has announced that it will be one of the first companies to release the Android 15 Beta 1 update for its latest models, the OnePlus 12 and OnePlus Open. The update has already begun rolling out today. OnePlus claims that it is able to provide the new beta so early due to the partnership between OnePlus and Google. The new operating system will offer new features and the better system performance.

Android 15 Beta 1 is set to enhance several core aspects of the mobile operating system, with a particular focus on camera and media functionalities. Features such as Low Light Boost and In-app camera controls are introduced to improve photo quality and user experience. The update also improves connectivity and NFC interactions.

Users of OnePlus 12 and OnePlus Open who opt for the Android 15 beta can expect improved display and camera capabilities, combined with the smoother performance, OnePlus claims.

Starting today, developers and early adopters can explore the new features and capabilities of the Android 15 Beta 1 on their OnePlus devices via the developer version of OxygenOS, which is built around the new update.

OnePlus's President and COO, Kinder Liu, expressed confidence in the update, stating that it unlocks the full potential of their devices. He said, "OnePlus and Google have been in a close partnership for a considerable time, persistently working together to offer the best feasible user experience through our OxygenOS, based on successive versions of Google's Android operating systems," stated Kinder Liu, President and COO of OnePlus.

He added, "With the advent of Android 15, we are confident that the full potential of our superior devices, like the OnePlus 12 and OnePlus Open, will be wholly realized by both developers and users."