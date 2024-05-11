OnePlus joins forces with JioMart Digital to bolster offline retail presence across India

Smartphone manufacturer OnePlus revealed on Friday its strategic collaboration with JioMart Digital, a prominent retailer in India, to amplify its retail footprint within the nation. This move aims to make OnePlus products readily accessible across more than 2000 cities and towns in India.

JioMart Digital, a subsidiary of Reliance, boasts a network of over 100,000 retail stores nationwide, with a significant focus on smaller towns and regions typically underserved by online retail platforms, particularly in the electronics sector.

Ranjeet Singh, Director of Sales at OnePlus, expressed optimism about the partnership, stating, "As we continue to extend our range of OnePlus products across the JioMart Digital store network, we are positive that our community and consumers at large will continue to truly benefit from this opportunity by being able to easily access and gain a personalised experience of our OnePlus devices at their nearest retail outlets."

This collaborative effort comes hot on the heels of recent tensions between OnePlus and organised retail associations in India. Just under a month ago, the Organised Retailers Association (ORA) and the All India Mobile Retailers Association (AIMRA) threatened to halt sales of OnePlus products across retail outlets. Allegations against the brand included insufficient stock supply, lower profit margins for retailers, inadequate handling of service claims, and a perceived bias towards online partners in terms of sales priorities.

In response to these concerns, OnePlus has pledged to work closely with its retail partners to address the highlighted issues. With the announcement of this partnership with JioMart Digital, it appears that tensions between OnePlus and offline retail associations have been assuaged, at least for the time being.