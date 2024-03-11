OnePlus confirms launch date of OnePlus Nord CE4; check details

OnePlus is set to launch the OnePlus Nord CE4 on April 1, 2024, at 6:30 PM. The new smartphone will succeed the OnePlus Nord CE3 5G and Nord CE2.

According to OnePlus, in 2023, the Chinese smartphone brand saw a significant growth of 33 per cent year on year, cementing its position in the affordable premium segment. The brand also recorded a 13 per cent YoY growth in smartphone shipments, with the OnePlus Nord CE3 Lite being one of the top models shipped.

The OnePlus Nord CE4, powered by the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 chip, promises improved CPU and GPU performance and power saving. The smartphone will be available in two colour variants: Dark Chrome and Celadon Marble. More updates can be found on Oneplus.in and Amazon.

According to OnePlus, the new chipset enhances 15 per cent boost in CPU performance, a 50 per cent boost in GPU performance, and a 20 per cent boost in power saving, elevating the OnePlus Nord CE4 above its predecessors, without compromising on the overall user experience or design.

In terms of camera, the phone will feature a dual-camera setup and a ring flash light. The back has a marble-like design, in light with other new-generation OnePlus devices. The sides of the phone are flat and the image shows the phone also gets something like an IR blaster.

Some leaked images suggest that the phone might have a hole in the middle of the screen for the selfie camera and an AMOLED display with a fingerprint scanner built into the screen.

Earlier, this model was seen on a platform called Camera FV-5. It could have a main camera that can take 50MP photos, but usually, it will take 12.6MP photos to save space. This camera might have an aperture of f/1.8 and features like OIS and EIS to help take steady shots. The phone might also have a 16MP front camera for selfies.

