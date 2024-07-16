OnePlus Nord 4 launched in India at Rs 29,999: Check availability, complete pricing

OnePlus has launched the new Nord 4 which brings back the all-metal unibody design. Despite past challenges with metal phones, OnePlus claims it has found a way to make it work with 5G technology.

The Nord 4 is made from a single piece of aluminium. OnePlus solved the problem of signal interference by redesigning the antennas to fit inside the metal body. These antennas are smaller but more powerful, thanks to the metal body amplifying the signal.

OnePlus offers the Nord 4 in three designs called 'Nordtones': Obsidian Midnight, Mercurial Silver and Oasis Green.

Availability and Pricing

The OnePlus Nord 4 is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Plus Gen 3 chip. You can choose from 8, 12, or 16 GB of RAM and storage options from 128 GB to 512 GB. The variant with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage is priced at Rs 29,999. The variant with 8GB RAM and 256GB of storage with cost Rs 32,999 and the top variant with 12GB RAM and 256GB storage will cost Rs 35,999.

The phone will be available for pre-order from July 20-July 30. The open sale for the device will start from August 2.

The Nord 4 comes with four years of software updates and two additional years of security updates. According to OnePlus, testing showed that the phone will perform well even after six years of heavy use.

The 5,500 mAh battery supports 100W SUPERVOOC fast charging, going from 1 per cent to 100 per cent in 28 minutes. The battery is designed to last over four years with more than 80 per cent of its capacity, thanks to smart AI technology that manages charging efficiently.

The Nord 4 has a 6.74-inch AMOLED display. It uses ProXDR technology to adjust brightness and clarity for the best viewing experience. The screen also works in the rain, thanks to AquaTouch technology borrowed from the flagship.

The main camera is a 50-megapixel sensor with Optical Image Stabilisation (OIS). There's also an 8-megapixel ultra-wide lens and a 16-megapixel front camera. The phone includes features like AI Groupfie, which helps make sure everyone in a group photo is looking at the camera.