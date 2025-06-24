OnePlus Nord 5 to feature 50MP dual cameras, support 4K video recording on front and back

OnePlus has taken the wraps off two of its upcoming smartphones: the OnePlus Nord 5 and the OnePlus Nord CE5, divulging more details about its upcoming mid-range lineup.

The OnePlus Nord 5 will feature a dual 50MP Ultra-Clear camera system on both the front and rear. The primary rear sensor is the LYT-700, which was previously used in the flagship OnePlus 13 series. It is paired with an 8MP ultra-wide lens with a 116-degree field of view, designed to capture broader scenes with minimal distortion. For selfies, the Nord 5 features a 50MP JN5 sensor with autofocus support.

OnePlus has also announced that the Nord 5 will feature Ultra HDR image capturing, as well as the ability to capture 3-second motion shots:1.5 seconds before and after the shutter press. Both front and rear cameras will also be able to support high-res video capture at 4K 60fps.

OnePlus also announced details about its upcoming OnePlus Buds 4, which introduce advanced noise cancellation capabilities. The earbuds feature Real-time Adaptive Active Noise Cancellation (ANC), capable of reducing noise levels by up to 55dB across a 5500Hz frequency range. The system analyses ambient noise up to 800 times per second to deliver responsive and consistent performance.

The Buds 4 will also feature a new Adaptive Mode, a feature typically reserved for the premium market offerings.

The company says it's focusing on giving premium features in mid-range devices, but hasn't revealed any pricing information for the Nord 5, Nord CE5 or the Buds 4. The upcoming lineup will be launched on 8 July. Stay tuned for all the details.