OnePlus Nord CE4 5G to launch with Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 SoC in India: Check expected specs, price

OnePlus Nord CE4 5G is set to launch in India on April 1 at 6.30 PM IST. The company has confirmed that the mid-range smartphone will come with Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 chipset. In terms of colours, OnePlus Nord CE4 5G is set to launch in two storage variants: Dark Chrome and Celadon Marble. The official teasers have confirmed that the smartphone will come with dual rear camera setup.

OnePlus Nord CE4 5G expected specifications

As per the report by Forearena, OnePlus Nord CE4 5G is likely to come with a 6.7-inch AMOLED display. As mentioned earlier, it will be powered by Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 chipset. The company claims that the chipset enhances 15 per cent boost in CPU performance, a 50 per cent boost in GPU performance, and a 20 per cent boost in power saving.

In terms of the storage, OnePlus Nord CE4 5G will offer 8GB RAM and up to 256GB internal storage that can be expanded up to 1 TB via micro SD card.

For photography, OnePlus Nord CE4 5G is likely to come with a 50MP primary sensor and an 8MP ultra-wide angle lens. For selfies and video calls, the smartphone is expected to feature a 16MP front facing camera.

OnePlus Nord CE4 5G will be available for sale on the Amazon India website.

OnePlus Nord CE 4 5G expected India price

The price of OnePlus Nord CE 4 5G has not been revealed yet. The previous generation smartphone OnePlus Nord CE3 5G was launched in India at a starting price of Rs 26,999. Hence, it is being speculated that the upcoming handset will be priced under Rs 30,000. If this is to be believed, OnePlus Nord CE4 5G will compete against the likes of Realme 12 Pro+, Oppo Reno 11, Samsung Galaxy M34 5G, iQOO Z7 Pro and more.

