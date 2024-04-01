OnePlus Nord CE4 Launch Today: Check expected price, features, other details

OnePlus is set to launch its latest mid-range 5G smartphone, the OnePlus Nord CE4, in India today. The new device is expected to be placed in the highly competitive price range of smartphones under Rs 30,000. The new OnePlus device will most likely offer a large display, a new chipset, and a battery with fast charging support. The company has already revealed some of the key aspects of the device including the design, chipset, battery, and display details.

OnePlus Nord CE4 Launch LIVE



The launch of the OnePlus Nord CE4 will be streamed live on its official YouTube channel. Interested viewers can also track he launch LIVE using the embed below:

OnePlus Nord CE4 Expected Price



The OnePlus Nord CE4 is rumoured to be priced at Rs 24,999 for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage configuration, according to tipster Abhishek Yadav. A variant with 8GB RAM + 256GB storage is said to cost Rs 26,999. If these leaks prove accurate, the Nord CE4 will be more affordable than its predecessor, the OnePlus Nord CE3 5G, which was launched at Rs 26,999 for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage model.

OnePlus Nord CE4 Features



The Nord CE4 will feature a 6.7-inch Fluid AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and a screen-to-body ratio of 93.4 percent. It will be powered by the latest octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 chip and will come with 8GB of LPDDR4x RAM, which can be expanded by an additional 8GB via virtual RAM. The device will also support 100W SUPERVOOC fast charging, which can reportedly charge the device from 1 to 100 percent in just 29 minutes.

The smartphone is expected to be powered by a sizeable 5,500mAh battery and will also get 100W fast charging. On the camera front, it is likely to feature a 50-megapixel primary rear sensor, possibly the Sony LYT-600, equipped with Optical Image Stabilisation (OIS), an 8-megapixel Sony IMX355 ultrawide camera, and a 16-megapixel front-facing camera for selfies.

The official confirmation of the India prices and further specifications of the OnePlus Nord CE4 will be revealed once the device launches in India today.

