Vivo X90 Series launch in India today: Check leaked price, other specifications

Vivo has already launched its flagship X90 series in China, which includes the Vivo X90, Vivo X90 Pro, and Vivo X90 Pro+. In India, however, the company will be launching the series today and the line-up may not be the same. Vivo India is expected to launch only two models, the Vivo X90 Pro and Vivo X90.

Vivo X90 Series Launch Event LIVE

The launch event for the Vivo X90 series is scheduled for April 26 at 12 pm and can be watched live on the company's social media handles and YouTube page. Interested viewers can stream the launch LIVE using the YouTube embed below:

Expected Price

The Vivo X90 Series price will be revealed at the launch but it has been leaked just hours before the commencement of the event. According to Tech Outlook, the Vivo X90 will be launched in two variants and Vivo X90 Pro in a single variant.



The Vivo X90 with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage will be priced at Rs 59,999, according to the report. The X90 12 GB RAM and 256GB storage variant is expected to be priced at Rs 63,999. The X90 Pro is expected to launch at a price of Rs 84,999 for the variant with 12GB RAM and 256GB of storage.

Vivo X90, X90 Pro Specifications

Vivo X90 is expected to feature a 6.78-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and HDR10+ support, along with a 300Hz touch sampling rate. The Pro model is rumored to have a 6.78-inch AMOLED display with 2K resolution, also with a 120Hz refresh rate and 300Hz touch sampling rate.

Both models will reportedly be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9200 chipset with 12GB of RAM and 512GB of internal storage. In terms of camera, the base model is expected to feature a triple rear camera setup, which includes a 50MP IMX866 primary sensor, a 12MP portrait sensor, and a 12MP ultra-wide-angle lens, as well as a 32MP front-facing camera. The Pro model will have a similar camera setup, but with a 50MP portrait sensor instead of a 12MP sensor.

As for battery, the Vivo X90 is expected to be equipped with a 4,810mAh battery that supports 120W fast charging, while the Pro model may come with a slightly larger 4,870mAh battery that also supports 120W fast charging. Both models are expected to come with 5G, 4G LTE, dual-band Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, and a USB Type-C port for charging and data sync options. They will also have an in-display fingerprint sensor and a Type-C USB-C port.