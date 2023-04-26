Using same WhatsApp account on four phones now possible; see details

scorecardresearch
COMPANIES

NEWS

News
TECHNOLOGY
News
According to the company, this feature will be available to all users within the coming weeks, allowing them to log into the same WhatsApp account on up to four phones

WhatsApp, the popular messaging service with over 2 billion users, has announced that it is finally rolling out multi-device login support for more than one phone. Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg made the announcement on both Facebook and Instagram. “Starting today, you can log into the same WhatsApp account on up to four phones,” he said.

According to WhatsApp, this feature will be available to all users within the coming weeks, allowing them to log into the same WhatsApp account on up to four phones. This is a significant change from the previous limitation of using one WhatsApp account on only one phone and multiple companion desktop devices.

With the new rollout, users will be able to sync their messages across devices, including other phones, meaning they can access the app on other devices even if one is switched off. This is made possible by WhatsApp's development of new technology to sync messages across devices while maintaining end-to-end encryption protection.

The company had been testing multi-device compatibility with select beta users since 2021. This was a challenging feat because of the full end-to-end encryption support for chats and calls that WhatsApp provides.

Although messaging services like Telegram and Messenger have offered multi-device sync for messages, they have lacked support for end-to-end encryption, which is a key feature that sets WhatsApp apart. WhatsApp's new feature is a significant step forward for the company, making it an even more appealing messaging option for users.

Additionally, WhatsApp is introducing a new method for linking devices using a one-time code. Instead of scanning the QR code on your mobile phone, you can now get a one-time-use code by entering your mobile number on WhatsApp Web, and this will be available for more linked devices in the future.

Published on: Apr 26, 2023, 8:31 AM IST
IN THIS STORY
