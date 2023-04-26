Using same WhatsApp account on four phones now possible; see details

WhatsApp, the popular messaging service with over 2 billion users, has announced that it is finally rolling out multi-device login support for more than one phone. Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg made the announcement on both Facebook and Instagram. “Starting today, you can log into the same WhatsApp account on up to four phones,” he said.

According to WhatsApp, this feature will be available to all users within the coming weeks, allowing them to log into the same WhatsApp account on up to four phones. This is a significant change from the previous limitation of using one WhatsApp account on only one phone and multiple companion desktop devices.

With the new rollout, users will be able to sync their messages across devices, including other phones, meaning they can access the app on other devices even if one is switched off. This is made possible by WhatsApp's development of new technology to sync messages across devices while maintaining end-to-end encryption protection.

The company had been testing multi-device compatibility with select beta users since 2021. This was a challenging feat because of the full end-to-end encryption support for chats and calls that WhatsApp provides.

Although messaging services like Telegram and Messenger have offered multi-device sync for messages, they have lacked support for end-to-end encryption, which is a key feature that sets WhatsApp apart. WhatsApp's new feature is a significant step forward for the company, making it an even more appealing messaging option for users.

Additionally, WhatsApp is introducing a new method for linking devices using a one-time code. Instead of scanning the QR code on your mobile phone, you can now get a one-time-use code by entering your mobile number on WhatsApp Web, and this will be available for more linked devices in the future.

🥁 Drumroll please...



Now you can use the same WhatsApp account on multiple phones 📱📞 ☎️ 📲



Link up to 4 other devices to your account so you can easily switch between phones without signing out and pick your chats up right where you left off. pic.twitter.com/Loqa30EgHk — WhatsApp (@WhatsApp) April 25, 2023

Also Read

OnePlus Pad tablet launched in India at Rs 37,999: See specs, availability, sale offers

Instagram revamps Reels with new video editing and discovery features

Europe sets up task force on ChatGPT to create a common policy on AI privacy rules

Meta’s new AI project turns doodles into animated figures