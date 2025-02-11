OnePlus Red Rush Sale: Discounts on OnePlus 13, OnePlus 13R, Buds Pro 3 and more

OnePlus has announced its ‘Red Rush Days’ sale for the Indian market, set to begin from 11th February all the way to 16th February 2025. The sale will offer discounts, bank offers, and EMI schemes on various OnePlus products, including flagship smartphones, Nord series devices, and other products.

OnePlus 13 Series

The recently launched OnePlus 13 and OnePlus 13R will be available with discounts during the sale. Customers can get an instant bank discount of ₹5,000 on the OnePlus 13 and ₹3,000 on the OnePlus 13R using select bank cards. Additionally, an exchange bonus of up to ₹7,000 and up to 24 months of no-cost EMI options will be offered.

OnePlus 12 Series

The OnePlus 12 and OnePlus 12R will also be included in the sale, with discounts of up to ₹3,000, along with instant bank discounts of up to ₹4,000 on select cards. No-cost EMI options of up to 12 months will be available.

OnePlus Nord 4

The OnePlus Nord 4, featuring a Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3 processor and a 5500mAh battery, will be available with a discount of up to ₹1,000. Select bank transactions will qualify for an additional instant bank discount of ₹4,000. No-cost EMI options of up to nine months will be offered.

OnePlus Nord CE4 and CE4 Lite

The OnePlus Nord CE4 and CE4 Lite will be available with discounts of up to ₹1,000. The Nord CE4 will also come with an instant bank discount of up to ₹2,000, along with up to nine months of no-cost EMI options. The CE4 Lite will have a three-month no-cost EMI option.

OnePlus Watch 2 and Watch 2R

The OnePlus Watch 2 will be available with a discount of ₹2,000, along with an instant bank discount of ₹1,000. The OnePlus Watch 2R will be offered at a discount of ₹3,000, with an additional instant bank discount of ₹1,000. No-cost EMI options of up to 12 months will be applicable on the Watch 2, while the Watch 2R will have up to six months of EMI options.

OnePlus Pad 2 and Pad Go

Customers purchasing the OnePlus Pad 2 will receive a discount of ₹2,000 and an additional exchange bonus of ₹5,000. The OnePlus Pad Go will have a discount of ₹3,000. Both devices will also have instant bank discounts of ₹3,000 and ₹2,000, respectively, with up to nine months of no-cost EMI available.

OnePlus Buds Pro 3

The OnePlus Buds Pro 3 will also be available at a discount. Customers can avail instant bank discounts of ₹1,000. No-cost EMI options of up to 12 months will be applicable on select bank cards. Discounts will also be available on other OnePlus audio devices, including the OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z2, Nord Buds 3 Pro, and OnePlus Buds 3.

Sale Availability

The offers will be available through multiple sales channels, including OnePlus.in, the OnePlus Store App, OnePlus Experience Stores, Amazon.in, and offline retail partners such as Reliance Digital, Croma, Vijay Sales, and Bajaj Electronics.