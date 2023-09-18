OnePlus reveals design of new tablet OnePlus Pad Go; check launch date, other details

OnePlus has revealed the first look of its more affordable version of the OnePlus Pad. OnePlus has revealed the image of the new OnePlus Go tablet. OnePlus has also confirmed that the launched will happen exclusively in India on 6th October 2023. According to the OnePlus Pad Go launch schedule, the features of the new tablet will be revealed on September 19.

OnePlus unveiled its first-ever tablet in India during the Cloud 11 launch event, where the OnePlus 11 was launched. The new tablet will be priced more competitively compared to the OnePlus Pad. Compared to the OnePlus Pad, the company claims that the OnePlus Pad Go will be an economical, entertainment-oriented tablet.

In terms of design language, the OnePlus Pad Go looks similar to the more premium offering. In a statement, OnePlus said, "We have consciously retained key design elements to establish a unified visual identity throughout the Pad series." However, the Pad Go gets a dual-tone treatment and the flagship device uses a single colour. The new tablet has a curved-edge design and a centred-camera layout.



The rear design of the OnePlus Pad Go blends two distinct shades of green. The tablet features both a bright matte metal and glossy finish.

Also read: OnePlus 11 5G Marble Odyssey limited edition: Check price, offers, specifications

OnePlus Pad Details

The OnePlus Pad is the only tablet in the company's current line-up. The tablet is powered by the MediaTekk Dimensity 9000 chipset. The affordable variant might be powered by a different chipset. OnePlus also used a 144Hz display panel on the flagship tablet. The Pad Go might feature a lower-specked variant. By the looks of it, the new Pad Go might feature the same aspect ratio as the older device which comes with a ratio of 7:5.

Also read: Honor Pad X9 tablet with 120Hz 2K display and hi-res audio hits Indian market