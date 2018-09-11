OnePlus 6t to go the Vivo, Xiaomi way with this new feature

OnePlus will unveil its next flagship once it completes six months after the launch of the OnePlus 6. The new flagship will be called OnePlus 6T with a lot of new changes that will make the device a substantial upgrade from the OnePlus 6.

One of the biggest and probably the flashiest change has been officially confirmed by OnePlus themselves. The new OnePlus 6T will come with an in-display finger print sensor, which the company will call 'Screen Lock'. The confirmation was given to CNET in a letter.

The letter read, "We unlock our phones multiple times a day, and Screen Unlock reduces the number of steps to complete the action. By adding this feature as an addition to other display unlocking options such as Face Unlock, users will have options to unlock the display in a way that is most efficient for them."

The inclusion of Screen Lock will bring OnePlus in line with other Chinese manufacturers like Vivo, Oppo and Xiaomi to launch an in-display fingerprint sensor. The same technology is also expected to feature on Samsung's 2019 flagship Galaxy S10. However, Apple may not be able to launch this feature on their 2018 or 2019 smartphones.

In-display fingerprint sensors work best with OLED screens and Apple is struggling with their OLED display suppliers. This leads to uncertainty about future iPhone displays. If the company decides to introduce in-display fingerprint sensors, they will have a tough time going back to LCD panels. In 2018, Apple will be introducing three smartphones, two with OLED panels and the third will be a cheaper phone with LCD panel.

Coming back to OnePlus, the smartphone manufacturer will also change the notch design with the OnePlus 6T. The 6T will feature a water-drop notch which is much smaller and less intrusive than what is seen on the OnePlus 6. Going by the half-yearly update cycle, the OnePlus 6T could be unveiled by November.